Dodgers payroll now that salary arbitration is almost complete

Now that the Dodgers have signed nine of their ten players eligible for salary arbitration, the 2023 payroll is more clear.

The only such player who didn’t agree on a new contract on Friday was pitcher Tony Gonsolin, who exchanged salaries with the Dodgers on Friday. If the two sides can’t agree to a contract, they will head to an arbitration hearing, to be scheduled some time between January 30 and February 17.

That means 21 players have guaranteed contracts for this season, which is damn near a complete active roster. But considering that Buehler and Blake Treinen will open the season on the injured list, and maybe Daniel Hudson as well as he recovers from last June’s knee surgery, there are a little more than a handful of active roster spots left to fill.

New old friend Miguel Rojas and his $5-million salary was also added to the payroll this week. He’ll be on the roster when he’s active, but considering he’s still managing a right wrist injury that hampered his second half in 2022 and required surgery in October, it’s conceivable that he could also start the season on the IL.

Gavin Lux and Alex Vesia are roster locks. Miguel Vargas will definitely have a long runway for playing time with a plane that figures to take off around opening day. The other roster spots are filled in with educated guesses, but in reality if someone else takes the roster spot the payroll won’t change too much. Even if, for instance, non-roster invitee Jason Heyward makes the team, he’d only make the major league minimum of $720,000 since the Cubs are on the hook for the remainder of his $22-million salary.

Don’t get too concerned about the positional alignments in the active roster. All of that will be figured out during spring training.

As currently constructed, the Dodgers have a payroll of roughly $236 million for competitive balance tax purposes. That’s over the $233-million threshold, which would incur a 50-percent tax on the first $20 million over as a team paying the luxury tax for a third straight year.

It’s been obvious since the now-released Trevor Bauer — the highest-paid Dodger in 2023 — was reinstated by MLB on December 22 that the Dodgers would not realistically be able to avoid paying the competitive balance tax in 2023.

Now, with a month until spring training, it’s just a matter of how much more the team might add to the roster.