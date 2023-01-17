Dodgers notes: Gavin Stone, Bobby Miller, prospect lists

Let’s check in on some miscellaneous Dodgers-related things after the long weekend.
Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone were ranked among the top ten right-handed pitching prospects by MLB.com. Miller was ranked sixth and Stone 10th, with both expected to pitch in the majors at some point in 2023.
Stone was listed among the pitchers with the top changeups of the group, and was selected as the highest-riser after pitching at three levels and ending 2022 ranked 77th on MLB Pipeline’s list.
“He’s fanned 306 batters in 212⅔ innings over four full-season levels since then and now fits comfortably on the Top 100 overall list with three above-average pitches and good control,” wrote Sam Dykstra at MLB.com.
Miller was ranked second among Dodgers prospects by each of Baseball America, Baseball Prospectus, and FanGraphs. Stone was ranked fourth in the organization by Baseball Prospectus, and sixth by the other two.
Links
- Bruce Kuntz on his Rancho to the Ravine newsletter ranked his top 45 Dodgers prospects for 2023, with Miller and Stone in the top three and catcher Diego Cartaya at the top.
- In a post that seems relevant after the Dodgers added a shortstop in Miguel Rojas last week, Michael Baumann at FanGraphs wondered why nobody has signed free agent Elvis Andrus this offseason. Among the theories Baumann explores is Andrus’ lack of versatility — playing every inning of his over 1,900 career games in the field at shortstop — and whether Andrus is seeking an everyday job.
- If you’re looking ahead to the future, Alden González at ESPN talked to MLB executives trying to gauge what Shohei Ohtani will fetch in free agency next offseason. In short, expect a record contract, either in average annual value, total guarantee, or both.
- Yency Almonte over the weekend joined the group of Dodgers to get married this offseason.
