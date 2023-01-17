Dodgers notes: Gavin Stone, Bobby Miller, prospect lists

Let’s check in on some miscellaneous Dodgers-related things after the long weekend.

Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone were ranked among the top ten right-handed pitching prospects by MLB.com. Miller was ranked sixth and Stone 10th, with both expected to pitch in the majors at some point in 2023.

Stone was listed among the pitchers with the top changeups of the group, and was selected as the highest-riser after pitching at three levels and ending 2022 ranked 77th on MLB Pipeline’s list.

“He’s fanned 306 batters in 212⅔ innings over four full-season levels since then and now fits comfortably on the Top 100 overall list with three above-average pitches and good control,” wrote Sam Dykstra at MLB.com.

Miller was ranked second among Dodgers prospects by each of Baseball America, Baseball Prospectus, and FanGraphs. Stone was ranked fourth in the organization by Baseball Prospectus, and sixth by the other two.

