Dodgers-Padres game on May 7 added to ESPN ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ schedule

The first meeting between the Dodgers and Padres since their National League Division Series matchup last October will be in San Diego during the first week of May. The finale of that weekend series, on May 7, will be televised by ESPN as part of its ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ schedule, the network announced on Tuesday.

That Sunday game at Petco Park, now a 4:08 p.m. PT start, is the finale of the first series of a six-game road trip that will also take the Dodgers to Milwaukee. The Dodgers-Padres tilt on May 7 will be called on ESPN by Karl Ravech alongside analysts David Cone and Eduardo Perez, with reporter Buster Olney also on the broadcast.

‘Sunday Night Baseball’ is an exclusive telecast for ESPN, which means no SportsNet LA for this game.

ESPN so far has unveiled 12 of its signature ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ telecasts, including each of the first ten Sundays of the 2023 schedule. So far, the Dodgers are featured twice, including their game on June 4 against the Yankees at Dodger Stadium, the first meeting between the two teams in four years.

The Dodgers were 4-0 on ESPN ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ telecasts.

Major League Baseball has not yet finalized all the start times for the 2023 schedule, but we can deduce a few potential nationally televised games by looking at the Dodgers’ online schedule. The Dodgers have 4:15 p.m. PT Saturday games on May 13 against the Padres at home, May 20 at the Cardinals, June 3 against the Yankees, June 24 against the Astros, July 1 at the Royals, and July 15 at the Mets, which is the usual window for Fox telecasts.