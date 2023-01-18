Kevin Pillar signs with Braves on minor-league deal, per report

Kevin Pillar got to play for his hometown team, but his return to Los Angeles was marred by a shoulder injury that limited him to only four games in the majors. The veteran outfielder found a new home for 2023, agreeing to terms with the Braves on a minor-league contract, per Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors.

Per Adams, Pillar will earn $3 million if he makes Atlanta’s major league roster.

Pillar joined his hometown Dodgers on a minor league contract in 2022, and was called back up the majors at the end of May. But his homecoming was short lived, playing just four games before suffering a fracture in his shoulder that required surgery and effectively ended his season.

While in the majors, Pillar had one hit, a double, in 12 at-bats, plus a walk. While in Triple-A Oklahoma City, Pillar hit .315/.398/.604 with 10 home runs, 20 extra-base hits, and a 142 wRC+ in 42 games.

An outfielder who can play all three positions, Pillar made half of his starts for Oklahoma City in center field. With the Dodgers, three of his four starts came in left field with the other in center.

Pillar is 34 years old.

In ten major league seasons, Pillar is a .259/.296/.408 hitter with a 87 wRC+, 97 home runs, and 217 doubles in 1,033 games. The bulk of his career came with the Blue Jays, but in the last four seasons Pillar has also played for the Giants, Red Sox, Rockies, Mets, and Dodgers.