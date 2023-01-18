What’s new with the Dodgers this week? As everyone looks ahead to Spring Training, we’ve got details on roster predictions, prospect plans, and more.

Dodgers Links

Which Dodgers prospect is most ready for the majors? According to Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter, it’s not Miguel Vargas or James Outman, though both have been in the offseason spotlight this year. Instead, Reuter picks right-handed pitcher Ryan Pepiot.

Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic makes his updated roster predictions for the Dodgers’ Opening Day.

Miguel Rojas is more than ready to be a Dodger again. He spoke with David Vassegh on Dodger Talk about pre-season preparations and who he’s most excited to reunite with.

Jack Harris at the Los Angeles Times helps us get to know Joendry Vargas and Arnaldo Lantigua, the Dodgers’ top two international signings.

Miguel Vargas still isn’t sure how he fits into the Dodgers’ 2023 plans, but he’s just fine with that, writes Jeff Snider at Dodgers Nation.