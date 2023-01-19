Dodgers notes: Diego Cartaya, luxury tax, offseason spending

Among the Dodgers news on Wednesday was paying competitive balance tax for a second year in a row, to the tune of $32.4 million for 2022; and old friend Kevin Pillar finding a minor-league deal with the Braves.

Six Dodgers prospect were named to the Baseball America top 100 prospects in MLB, about which the quartet of Kyle Glaser, J.J. Cooper, Geoff Pontes and Carlos Collazo podcasted about on Wednesday afternoon.

Diego Cartaya headlined that group of highly-ranked Dodgers, checking in as the No. 18 prospect in baseball, per Baseball America. Also on Wednesday, MLB Pipeline tabbed Cartaya as the second-best catching prospect in the sport, behind only Francisco Álvarez of the Mets.

For comparison, Baseball America hasn’t unveiled any position-specific prospect rankings, but on their top-100 list, Álvarez was ranked ninth and new Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno is 12th, both ahead of Cartaya at No. 18. But that’s partially a technicality, as MLB Pipeline no longer considers Moreno a prospect while Baseball America does, adhering to baseball’s playing time qualification (Moreno has 69 at-bats, shy of the 130 needed) rather than service time (61 days for Moreno, over the 45-day limit).

Links