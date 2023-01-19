Three Dodgers games added to TBS schedule for first half of 2023

More national television games are trickling in as the 2023 MLB season nears. TBS on Thursday announced its schedule of Tuesday night games for the first half of the season, which includes three Dodgers games.

TBS telecasts, unlike Fox Saturdays and ESPN Sunday nights, are not exclusive to the channel, which means SportsNet LA will also televise such Dodgers games locally.

Three Dodgers games were selected for TBS though the end of June:

Tuesday, April 18: vs. Mets

Tuesday, May 23: at Braves

Tuesday, June 20: at Angels

The June 20 game against the Angels will be available in the Los Angeles market and surrounding areas, while the other two TBS telecasts will be blacked out locally.

TBS will televise 26 Tuesday night games throughout the MLB season. TBS will also be the postseason home for both National League Division Series and the NL Championship Series in 2023.

The Dodgers also have two known games on ESPN ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ through most of the first half of the season — battling the Padres on May 7 at Petco Park in San Diego, and hosting the Yankees on June 4 at Dodger Stadium.