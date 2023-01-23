Oklahoma City announcer Alex Freedman on Dodgers prospects

We are knee deep into prospect season, and with the bulk of the Dodgers very top prospects poised to contribute in the majors in 2023, today’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast brings on someone who’s seen nearly all of them in action.

Alex Freedman is the play-by-play broadcaster and director of communications for the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers. I talked to him about Miguel Vargas, Michael Busch, James Outman, and several other Dodgers prospects, including what Freedman saw in Triple-A, and how each looked defensively. Plus he offered his thoughts on first baseman and outfielder Ryan Noda, who was plucked from the Dodgers in the Rule 5 Draft by Oakland.

We also talked about Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone, a pair of 2020 draftees who aren’t on the 40-man roster yet but both of whom might pitch in the majors this season. Freedman, who has called Oklahoma City games since 2012 and has been there for every year of the Dodgers’ affiliation, offered perspective on whether this year’s potential Triple-A rotation — which might also include Ryan Pepiot, Michael Grove, and Andre Jackson — might be the most homegrown pitching staff he’s seen in OKC.

Freedman also shared his favorite games from 2022, which he also wrote about on the Beyond The Bricks blog. Freedman also highlighted various individual performances from last year, and on the podcast shared a great fun fact that could become especially relevant should center fielder Drew Avans reach the majors.

Thanks to Alex for offering his insights on several players and topics. I hope you enjoy the interview.

Podcast links

Ways to listen

RSS feed

Episode link (time: 42:41)