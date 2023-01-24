Dodgers notes: Justin Turner, Michael Busch, Miguel Vargas

While we wait on this Tuesday for possibly nobody to be elected by the BBWAA to the Hall of Fame for the second time in three years, let’s check around for some Dodgers- and baseball-related items.

Justin Turner at a charity event at the Dream Center in Los Angeles on Sunday said he wanted to re-sign with the Dodgers in free agency, but didn’t go too much into details about why or how he and the team could reach an agreement for a tenth season, and possibly beyond.

From Jack Harris at the Los Angeles Times on Monday:

“I don’t think it does anyone any good to go back and speculate as to what happened,” he said. “I don’t want anything to blow back or taint the last nine years that I had and everything we accomplished.” He later added: “I’d rather celebrate the nine years than talk about maybe what could have been or should have been or didn’t happen.”

Catching up on more prospect rankings, Michael Busch was rated by MLB Pipeline as the second-best second base prospect in baseball on Friday. He was tied for the highest power rating among second base prospects, with a 60 on the 20-to-80 scouting scale, and was tabbed as the prospect at the position with the highest floor.

“He should hit for average and power while drawing plenty of walks, and he has worked to transform himself into an adequate defender,” wrote Jim Callis.

On Monday, Miguel Vargas was rated the fifth-best prospect at third base by MLB Pipeline. He was tied with the Rays’ Curtis Mead for the best hit tool at the position, with a 65 rating. Vargas was also tied (with top prospect Gunnar Henderson of the Orioles) for the best power tool at third, also a 65.

“Vargas’ pop started showing up for real in 2021 when he hit 23 homers and slugged .526, then slugged .511 in Triple-A last year and that plus hit tool means he’s going to get to the power consistently,” said Jonathan Mayo.

Arte Moreno on Monday shifted course and decided he won’t be selling the Angels after all. Sam Blum at The Athletic broke down the reported bids for the team, and what the ramifications are with Moreno sticking around.

Michael Baumann at FanGraphs looked at the thin remaining free agent outfield market, with only two available players worth more than half a win last season.