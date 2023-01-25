Miguel Rojas has wasted no time in contributing to the Dodgers after joining the team from the Miami Marlins, and Spring Training hasn’t even begun.

During an appearance on The Chris Rose Rotation show, Rojas said that he’s already spoken with Miguel Vargas, who reached out for help working on his defense, and Diego Cartaya, another Dodgers prospect expected to see some playing time soon.

“I’m going to be working with those kids and trying to help them in any way that I can,” Rojas said. “I just want to make us better.”

Rojas, who typically played shortstop for the Marlins, is also contributing to the Dodgers’ success in another big way: He’s already agreed to switching things up and taking on a more utility-based role, with appearances at second and third base likely.

