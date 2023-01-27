Former Dodgers catcher Russell Martin is joining Team Canada’s coaching staff for this year’s World Baseball Classic (WBC), according to Mike Wilner at the Toronto Star.

“It’s like I’m throwing myself into being a rookie again,” Martin said. “I’ll be doing something that I’ve never really done, but I get to share a little bit of the knowledge I’ve acquired and help out the future.”

Martin will be working with Bo Naylor, who plays catcher for the Cleveland Guardians and will start behind the plate for Team Canada in the tournament. Naylor and his brother, Josh, who plays first for Cleveland, were recently honored with Special Recognition Awards at Baseball Canada’s annual awards banquet.

In addition to his tenure with the Dodgers, which ran from 2006 to 2010 with a return trip in 2019, Martin played four seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays. He’s the latest of former Jays to sign on to the WBC, alongside manager Ernie Whitt and pitching coach John Axford. Whitt hopes to add lefties Adam Loewen and Andrew Albers to that list as well.

