Dodgers-Rays game added to Peacock Sunday morning schedule

Peacock announced its 2023 schedule of exclusive Sunday morning telecasts on Tuesday, which includes one Dodgers game. LA’s game against the Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on May 28 will be exclusively streamed on Peacock.

This is the second year of Sunday morning exclusivity for Peacock, which has at least an hour and a half to itself for its weekly game, with no other MLB games allowed to start until 10:35 a.m. PT.

The Dodgers’ game on May 28 against Tampa Bay is an 11:35 a.m. ET start, which means a bright-and-early 8:35 a.m. in Los Angeles, the earliest start of the season for the Dodgers.

There’s no SportsNet LA broadcast for this game.

May 28 is the finale of a three-game weekend series, which is the Dodgers first trip to Tampa Bay since 2019. It’s the fifth interleague matchup between the two teams in Florida, with the Dodgers making trips there in 2002, 2007, and 2016 as well.

That also marks the end of a 10-game road trip that also has stops in St. Louis and Atlanta, the longest road trip of the season for the Dodgers.

So far this offseason, ESPN has announced the bulk of its first-half schedule for Sunday Night Baseball, which includes Dodgers games against the Padres in May and the Yankees in June. Those broadcasts, like with Peacock on Sunday mornings, are exclusive, with no local telecasts. Neither Apple TV+ with its exclusive Friday broadcasts nor Fox with exclusive Saturdays, has announced their 2023 schedules.