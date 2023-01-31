Dodgers sign Matt Andriese to minor league deal

The Dodgers added another veteran pitcher to compete for a major league roster spot or at the very least provide innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City. Right-hander Matt Andriese on Monday signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers after a season overseas.

Andriese last year pitched for the Yomiuri Giants in the Japanese League, with a 2.86 ERA, 56 strikeouts, and 14 walks in 63 innings.

Before that, Andriese pitched seven seasons in the majors for the Rays, Diamondbacks, Angels, Red Sox, and Mariners, with a 4.63 ERA and 4.21 FIP in 509 innings, with 474 strikeouts and 147 walks. After starting 44 of his 72 games in his first three years with the Rays, Andriese has pitched almost exclusively in relief in the majors since the start of the 2018 season, with his six total starts since then mostly of the spot-start variety.

Born and raised in Redlands, Andriese played college baseball at UC Riverside. To date, Joe Kelly is the only player from that school to play for the Dodgers.

It’s unknown whether Andriese will be a non-roster invitee in spring training, but given his experience — he has over six years of major league service time — it’s a safe bet the 33-year-old will be in big league camp at Camelback Ranch.

Also this month, the Dodgers have signed veteran pitchers Dylan Covey, Jordan Yamamoto, and Tyler Cyr to minor league deals as well.

The first full workout for Dodgers pitchers and catchers in spring training is Thursday, February 16.