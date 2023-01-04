As we tick ever closer towards the start of Spring Training, the Dodgers are quietly mulling over their 2023 plan. Today’s links offer a reflection on last season, a couple of looks at what comes next, and a good laugh courtesy of 2022’s most what the heck just happened? moments.

Dodgers Links

Shakeia Taylor takes a look back at Jackie Robinson Day as part of Baseball Prospectus’s “Best of BP” series, suggesting that it can be turned into a day of service to more fully honor Robinson’s legacy.

Also at The Athletic: Jayson Stark’s delightful, almost unhinged series on 2022’s weirdest, wildest happenings. This one features a particularly unlucky Tony Gonsolin and a first-time-for-everything All-Star game stat.

Take a look at Vin Scully’s gorgeous Hidden Hills mansion — complete with a movie theater, pool, tennis court, and putting green — which just sold for $14 million, according to Jack Flemming of the Los Angeles Times.

The Atlanta Braves are investing heavily in long-term deals that could create a core of nine players for years to come, similar to the Dodgers’ famous infield of Steve Garvey, Davey Lopes, Bill Russell, and Ron Cey. J.P. Hoornstra at the OC Register asks: What does that mean for MLB as a whole?

The Dodgers have until Friday to make a decision about whether to reinstate Trevor Bauer or send him on his way. Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic answers readers’ questions about the situation, including how current players feel.