As we wait for even bigger Dodgers news today, there are plenty of other interesting bits of information to help us pass the time. Here’s what baseball writers have been musing about this week.

Dodgers Links

Shohei Ohtani’s 2024 season is already the subject of much interest. According to Bryan Ke at Yahoo! News, Ohtani could sign a contract as high as $500 million. Given that the star pitcher/batter has said his top priority now is winning, there’s strong speculation that he could sign with the Dodgers.

Juan Toribio at MLB.com takes a look at the Dodgers’ offseason signings so far, noting that the team’s low-budget strategy perfectly positions them to spend big — say, $500 million big, maybe — next year.

Miami Marlins starter Pablo López could be headed for a new team before the season begins, as his current one is overflowing with starting pitching. Brandon Scott at Bleacher Report lists the Dodgers as a potential option, noting L.A.’s previous interest in López last year.

Eric Longenhagen at FanGraphs analyzes the Dodgers’ top 51 prospects, beginning with the two players expected to provide the highest annual WAR in their first six MLB seasons: Diego Cartaya and Bobby Miller.

It’s a good day for stats fans: Dan Szymborski’s ZiPS projections for the Dodgers’ 2023 season are also available at FanGraphs. He’s predicting a close NL West title race between the Dodgers and San Diego Padres.