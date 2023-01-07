Dodgers notes: Quiet offseason, Julio Urías World Baseball Classic captain

The Dodgers’ sustained run of excellence — a .645 winning percentage since the start of 2017, and 21 more wins than the next-best MLB team during that stretch — is the backdrop for Ben Clemens’ summary of the team’s relatively quiet offseason at FanGraphs, noting that the Dodgers have a long way to fall before falling out of the “very good” class.

But still, Clemens has his reservations, in his piece published on Wednesday.

“I’m leaning towards doubting their chances in 2023. For the first time in years, I don’t have to jump through hoops to come up with reasons to do so,” Clemens wrote. “The Dodgers look like one of the best teams in baseball, but they no longer look, at least to me, like the absolute class of the league.”

“If you’re looking for a year where the Dodgers seem mortal, 2023 might be your best bet,” added Clemens.

