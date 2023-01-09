Welcome to the jungle, friends. It may be a bit unfair to call Brusdar Graterol a closer in a year where the Dodgers never made that a permanent role — especially compared to Eric Gagne’s epic 2003. But Graterol has all the makings of a lights-out reliever, so we’re putting him to the test anyways.

Closer: Eric Gagne vs. Brusdar Graterol

As the Dodgers’ designated closer in 2003, Eric Gagne appeared in 77 games and absolutely dominated for the entire season. Graterol, meanwhile, played in 46 and even started one in 2022, but his season was shortened by two long stints on the injured list. Gagne was 27 and in his fifth MLB season in 2003, while Graterol was 23 and in his fourth in 2022.

On the Mound

Gagne ended the season with a 1.31 ERA — that’s almost an “Ok, enough said, article over” stat right there. Over 82.1 innings pitched, he gave up 37 hits (Graterol allowed 39 over 49.2) with 137 strikeouts.

Even when we look at stats over nine innings pitched, Gagne comes out on top. Though he and Graterol are almost evenly matched on homers per nine (0.2 and 0.5, respectively) and walks over nine innings (2.2 and 1.8, with Graterol just barely getting the edge), Gagne averaged 15 strikeouts per nine innings — about twice Graterol’s 7.8 per nine.

Here’s some more detailed insight into their seasons:

Graterol vs. Gagne: 2003 ﻿Rk Name Year Age W L W-L% ERA G GS GF CG SHO SV IP H R ER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP BF ERA+ FIP WHIP H9 HR9 BB9 SO9 SO/W ﻿Rk Name Year Age W L W-L% ERA G GS GF CG SHO SV IP H R ER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP BF ERA+ FIP WHIP H9 HR9 BB9 SO9 SO/W 1 Brusdar Graterol 2022 23 2 4 0.333 3.26 46 1 12 0 0 4 49.2 39 20 18 3 10 1 43 3 0 0 197 129 2.95 0.987 7.1 0.5 1.8 7.8 4.3 2 Eric Gagne 2003 27 2 3 0.4 1.2 77 0 67 0 0 55 82.1 37 12 11 2 20 2 137 3 0 2 306 337 0.86 0.692 4 0.2 2.2 15 6.85

How much of this disparity has to do with the nearly two months Graterol missed due to injuries? As far as stats are concerned, none of Graterol’s previous seasons compare to Gagne’s 2003. Go back to Gagne’s 2001, maybe, when he was still starting games (with less success) and transitioning into the full-time closer role, and suddenly Graterol is looking much better on per-nine stats: he’s the clear winner on WHIP, hits, and homers allowed, with a near-tie on strikeouts.

Graterol vs. Gagne: 2001 ﻿Rk Name Year Age W L W-L% ERA G GS GF CG SHO SV IP H R ER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP BF ERA+ FIP WHIP H9 HR9 BB9 SO9 SO/W ﻿Rk Name Year Age W L W-L% ERA G GS GF CG SHO SV IP H R ER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP BF ERA+ FIP WHIP H9 HR9 BB9 SO9 SO/W 1 Brusdar Graterol 2022 23 2 4 0.333 3.26 46 1 12 0 0 4 49.2 39 20 18 3 10 1 43 3 0 0 197 129 2.95 0.987 7.1 0.5 1.8 7.8 4.3 2 Eric Gagne 2001 25 6 7 0.462 4.75 33 24 3 0 0 0 151.2 144 90 80 24 46 1 130 16 1 3 649 84 4.62 1.253 8.5 1.4 2.7 7.7 2.83

But there’s plenty of potential for the animated reliever as a closer, too.

“f he’s able to develop … one more pitch, one of two or three different pitches it will be incredible,” Blake Treinen told the OC Register’s Bill Plunkett at the beginning of this season. “You’ll see his swing-and-miss go through the roof.”

Graterol is all too happy to oblige: he’s spent significant time working on a cutter with Kenley Jansen, Clayton Kershaw, and Walker Buehler to help increase his strikeout rate.

League Leads, Career Highs, and Awards

Eric Gagne cleaned up in 2003. Not only did he win the National League’s Cy Young Award with 28 out of 32 first-place votes, he was also an All Star and finished sixth in MVP voting. Gagne also led the majors in saves (55, and perfect in every one) and games finished (67).

“That was one where you just shook your head and went, ‘This is incredible,’” said baseball analyst Tim Kurkjian. “This is after watching Dennis Eckersley have some incredible seasons with the Oakland A’s, near-perfect seasons. But Gagne’s was as close to perfect as a closer has ever been.”

Stats, as usual, courtesty of Stathead and Baseball Prospectus.