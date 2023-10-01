Dodgers will face either the Brewers or Diamondbacks in the National League Division Series

We know the Dodgers are the No. 2 seed in the National League and will open the NL Division Series at home next Saturday, October 7 at Dodger Stadium. The final day of the regular season sorted out the two teams that will play for the right to play the Dodgers in the NLDS.

The National League Central champion Brewers will host the entirety of the best-of-3 wild card series against the Arizona Diamondbacks beginning Thursday in Milwaukee. The winner between the 3-seed Brewers and 6-seed D-backs will play the Dodgers beginning next weekend.

The D-backs clinched a postseason berth on Saturday night. With their loss on Sunday, Arizona at 84-78 will finish behind the Marlins to be the third wild card team.

Miami as the second wild card team will by the Phillies, in first wild card position, in a best-of-3 series for the right to play Atlanta, the top-seed in the NL playoffs.

The Dodgers won the season series against both the Brewers and D-backs. Los Angeles won five out of six games against Milwaukee, and took eight of 13 against Arizona.

Dodgers NLDS schedule Game Date Location TV Game Date Location TV 1 Sat, Oct 7 Dodger Stadium TBS 2 Mon, Oct 9 Dodger Stadium TBS 3 Wed, Oct 11 Milwaukee or Arizona TBS 4* Thu, Oct 12 Milwaukee or Arizona TBS 5* Sat, Oct 14 Dodger Stadium TBS

The Dodgers have faced each of these teams before in the postseason. They beat the Brewers in a thrilling seven-game National League Championship Series in 2018, and swept Milwaukee in two games in a wild card series in 2020. The Dodgers swept the D-backs in three games in the 2017 NLDS.

Should Arizona win the wild card series against the Brewers, the Dodgers will face a National League West opponent in the NLDS for a fourth consecutive season, joining the Padres (2020 and 2022) and Giants (2021).