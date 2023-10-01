 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants

October 1: Dodgers 5, Giants 2

100 wins for LA in 2023

Contributors: Eric Stephen
/ new

Kiké Hernández hit a three-run home run in a five-run sixth inning, and Bobby Miller pitched four scoreless innings in his final tuneup for the postseason, leading the Dodgers over the Giants in the regular season finale on Sunday afternoon at Oracle Park in San Francisco. The Dodgers won 100 games for a fourth consecutive full season, something no other team has done in major league history.

4 Total Updates Since
Sep 29, 2023, 5:01am PDT