October 1: Dodgers 5, Giants 2

Kiké Hernández hit a three-run home run in a five-run sixth inning, and Bobby Miller pitched four scoreless innings in his final tuneup for the postseason, leading the Dodgers over the Giants in the regular season finale on Sunday afternoon at Oracle Park in San Francisco. The Dodgers won 100 games for a fourth consecutive full season, something no other team has done in major league history.
