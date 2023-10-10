MLB playoffs schedule: New cities for AL Division Series on Tuesday

Tuesday is a travel day for both National League Division Series, with the Dodgers and Diamondbacks heading to Phoenix in a tied series, and the Braves and Phillies on their way to the madhouse of Philadelphia.

The American League has center stage on the major league playoff schedule on Tuesday, with the Rangers back home in Texas with the first of three chances to advance to the ALCS, already up 2-0 on the Orioles.

Nathan Eovaldi, who had a 3.63 ERA with 132 strikeouts in 144 innings in 25 starts with the Rangers this year, starts in Game 3 of the ALDS. He closed out the Rays with eight strikeouts while pitching into the seventh inning in Game 2 of the wild card round.

Dean Kremer, sent by the Dodgers to the Orioles during the 2018 trade for Manny Machado, starts for Baltimore in Game 3.

The Twins split the first two games against the Astros in Houston, so they get a chance to close out the series at home in Minnesota. First up is Game 3 on Tuesday afternoon (1:07 p.m. PT, Fox), with Sonny Gray on the mound for the Twins against Astros right-hander Cristian Javier.

Both ALDS games on Tuesday are on big Fox, though the remainder of both series are on FS1.

Tuesday Division Series schedule

1:07 p.m. PT: Astros at Twins (Fox)

Game 3: Sonny Gray vs. Cristian Javier

Series tied, 1-1

5:03 p.m.: Orioles at Rangers (Fox)

Game 3: Dean Kremer vs. Nathan Eovaldi

Rangers lead, 2-0