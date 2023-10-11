MLB postseason schedule: 2 chances at Division Series clinchers on Wednesday

Tuesday saw the first team to earn a berth in the Championship Series round, as the Rangers swept away the Orioles in the ALDS, knocking out the American League’s top seed. On Wednesday, two more teams have a chance to close out their Division Series as well.

The Dodgers will try to prevent that from happening against the Diamondbacks, with Game 3 on Wednesday night at Chase Field in Phoenix (6:07 p.m. PT, TBS). Lance Lynn will start for Los Angeles, with rookie Brandon Pfaadt on the mound as Arizona tries to close out the NLDS at home.

In the American League, the Astros won Game 3 in Minnesota on Tuesday to take a 2-1 series lead over the Twins. José Urquidy will try to close things out for Houston on Wednesday (4:07 p.m. PT, FS1), for what would be a seventh consecutive ALCS trip. Joe Ryan starts for the Twins.

In the other series, we know there will be two games in Philadelphia, as the Braves and Phillies are tied at a game apiece in their NLDS. Aaron Nola starts for the home team on the first game of the day on Wednesday (2:07 p.m. PT, TBS). Atlanta has yet to name its starting pitcher for Game 3.

Wednesday Division Series schedule

2:07 p.m.: Braves at Phillies (TBS)

Game 3: TBA vs. Aaron Nola

Series tied, 1-1

4:07 p.m. PT: Astros at Twins (FS1)

Game 4: José Urquidy vs. Joe Ryan

Astros lead, 2-1

6:07 p.m.: Dodgers at D-backs (TBS)

Game 3: Lance Lynn vs. Brandon Pfaadt

D-backs lead, 2-0