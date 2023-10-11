The Dodgers will already start Game 3 of the National League Division Series in a much better position than in the first two games at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

When Wednesday night’s game starts (6:07 p.m. PT, TBS) at Chase Field in Phoenix, the Dodgers will come to bat not trailing the Diamondbacks for the first time all series, because as the road team they get to bat first in the first inning.

It’s the little things.

But it’s also the big things, like the Dodgers offense finally getting going, which they haven’t done in either of the first two games.

Lance Lynn gets the ball first for the Dodgers in Game 3, with a chance to improve on the starts of one out and five outs the Dodgers got in the first two games of the series.

NLDS Game 3 info