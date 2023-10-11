NLDS Game 3: Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2

Lance Lynn allowed four home runs, which was too big a deficit for the Dodgers slumping offense to overcome in a loss to the Diamondbacks in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Wednesday night at Chase FIeld in Phoenix. Arizona swept the series in three games.
Oct 11, 2023, 7:01am PDT
October 11
Dodgers get swept by D-backs in another early playoff exit
Lance Lynn was the latest Dodgers starting pitcher to fall behind early, and the Dodgers offense couldn’t muster enough to come back, swept in three games by the Diamondbacks in an NLDS in which Los Angeles never had a lead.
October 11
NLDS Game 3 chat
The Dodgers try to keep their season alive in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday night at Chase Field in Phoenix.
October 11
Kiké Hernández starts over Outman in Game 3, J.D. Martinez bats 3rd
The Dodgers made a change to their starting lineup down 2-0 in the NLDS against the Diamondbacks. Kiké Hernández starts in center field in place of James Outman in Game 3 at Chase Field in Phoenix. J.D. Martinez hits third, swapping places with catcher Will Smith.
October 11
Dodgers face long odds down 0-2 in the NLDS
The Dodgers are in a tough spot after dropping the first two games of the NLDS at home. Here’s a look at the other teams to find themselves in this precarious situation.
October 11
NLDS Game 3 viewing guide
Game 3 of the 2023 National League Division Series between the Dodgers and Diamondbacks will be played Wednesday night at Chase Field in Phoenix.