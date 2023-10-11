 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
Syndication: Arizona Republic

NLDS Game 3: Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2

100-win Dodgers swept by 84-win Diamondbacks

Contributors: Eric Stephen
/ new

Lance Lynn allowed four home runs, which was too big a deficit for the Dodgers slumping offense to overcome in a loss to the Diamondbacks in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Wednesday night at Chase FIeld in Phoenix. Arizona swept the series in three games.

5 Total Updates Since
Oct 11, 2023, 7:01am PDT