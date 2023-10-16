Dodgers notes: Tyson Miller, Jake Reed, Zack Burdi elect free agency

Believe it or not, the major league postseason continues on even though the Dodgers aren’t playing. But roster minutiae continues apace no matter the date. Tyson Miller, Jake Reed, and Zack Burdi all spent some time on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster this season, and within the last week or so all three elected free agency.

None of them have the required three years of major league service time to elect free agency after getting sent outright to the minors, but since all three have been outrighted at least twice in their careers, they had the ability to choose their freedom.

Per the collective bargaining agreement, players who were outrighted during the season and have been outrighted at least twice in their career, can elect for free agency either at the time of getting sent outright, or after the season, either two days after the major league team is done in the postseason or October 15, whichever is later.

Pitcher Ricky Vanasco, who was sent outright to the minors by the Dodgers on July 5, and utility infielder Yonny Hernández, who was outrighted on September 1, have each only been outrighted once in their careers, and did not qualify to elect free agency in this fashion.

Reed was the first to see time with the Dodgers in 2023, getting called up on April 21 to allow six runs in a blowout loss at Wrigley Field while recording only two outs. That was his only day on the 40-man roster this season, finishing out the season with Triple-A Oklahoma City. That Reed spent the entire season in one organization was a change for the right-hander, who was claimed off waivers six times in a 17-month span in 2021-22, and last year was designated for assignment five times in five months.

Reed, who turned 31 in September, has pitched in the majors with the Dodgers in four different stints in each of the last three seasons. He has a 7.59 ERA and 5.21 FIP in 10⅔ innings with the Dodgers, and a 7.57 ERA and 4.82 FIP in 27⅓ career innings, counting his time with the Mets and Orioles.

Miller had two different stints with the Dodgers in 2023, also pitching in the majors with the Brewers and Mets this season. The former Shadow Hills High School (Indio) and Cal Baptist (Riverside) pitcher allowed two runs in four innings in his two relief appearances for the Dodgers, with three strikeouts. The right-hander turned 28 in July.

Burdi did not pitch in the majors with the Dodgers this season, but spent six days on the 40-man roster after getting claimed off waivers from the Rays on May 26 and designated for assignment on June 1.

The 28-year-old pitched well in his brief time with Oklahoma City, striking out eight of his 18 batters faced in 4⅔ scoreless innings. But he didn’t pitch in Triple-A after June 16, spending the rest of the season on the injured list.

This is as good a time as any to announce that our 2023 Dodgers player-by-player season reviews are coming later this week. There are 70 players in all, including Reed, Miller, and Burdi.

Links

I enjoyed this day in the life profile of Mike Lindskog, the play-by-play broadcaster of the Dodgers’ Low-A affiliate in Rancho Cucamonga, by Ronald White at the Los Angeles Times.

Ryan Noda, who was plucked by the A’s from the Dodgers in last December’s Rule 5 Draft, hit .229/.364/.406 with 16 home runs and a 123 wRC+ this season. He talked with David Laurila at FanGraphs about being compared to Kevin Youkilis and Joey Votto offensively.

“I’m trying to get a pitch to drive and from there hopefully driving it. In this game, patience is important — and not just at the plate,” Noda said. “It’s a long season, and if you can stick to what you do best, even when you’re going bad, you can be successful.”