’Tis the season for wild rumors, strong speculation, and intel from inside sources. The Dodgers’ rollercoaster season is hardly over, but there’s been plenty of time for all of that offseason drama to start swirling. Here’s what people are talking about so far.

Dodgers Links

The Dodgers have an eye on Yoshinobu Yamamoto, according to Bob Nightengale at USA Today. Yamamoto, a star pitcher for Japan’s Orix Buffaloes, went 17-6 with a 1.16 ERA in 24 appearances this season. As if that’s not enough, he also threw a no-hitter. The Yankees, Mets, and Giants are likely to be in the running for Yamamoto as well, and experts say he could command a $200 million contract—at least. The Dodgers are also among the favorites to land Mike Trout, followed closely by the Giants.

Is Dave Roberts done for? CBS Sports’ Matt Snyder says not so fast. Roberts is among the best regular-season managers, and it’s not his fault that star players like Clayton Kershaw, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman struggled in the postseason. Sure, a new voice in the clubhouse might help, but then again, it might spell disaster.

J.P. Hoornstra at the OC Register breaks down the Dodgers’ biggest roster decisions of the offseason. Scanning through it, one realizes just how loaded with talent the Dodgers were in 2023—it seems that there’s a good argument for just about everyone to stick around next year. Notable (predicted) passes, however, include Blake Treinen, Wander Suero, Michael Busch, David Peralta, and Amed Rosario.

Stepping beyond the rumor mill for a moment, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention two big moments for women in the MLB this week:

First, Miami Marlins GM Kim Ng declined the mutual option on the last year of her contract after owner Bruce Sherman told Ng he planned to hire a president of baseball operations over her, according to Jeff Passan at ESPN. Sherman’s move surprised industry execs, especially after Ng’s successful work in the 2023 season. The first woman to serve as general manager in MLB, the NFL, NBA, or NHL, Ng spent 10 years in the Dodgers front office.

And further north in the NL West, the Giants have formally interviewed assistant coach Alyssa Nakken for their vacant managerial role, writes Andrew Baggarly at The Athletic. She’s the first woman in MLB history to do so. As an assistant coach, Nakken has focused on baserunning, outfield instruction, and in-game preparation since ousted manager Gabe Kapler hired her in 2020. I’m not saying I’m going to start rooting for the Giants all of the sudden if she’s hired—but I most definitely will be rooting for her.