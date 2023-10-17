MLB postseason schedule: NLCS has Tuesday to itself

The Phillies on Monday night did something in their first try that neither the Brewers nor Dodgers could accomplish — beating the Diamondbacks this postseason. Philadelphia will try for a 2-0 series lead in the NLCS on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park.

Home runs were the Phillies’ path to bedlam in Game 1, with Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper, and Nick Castellanos all going deep off Zac Gallen in the first two innings.

Philadelphia is 6-1 this postseason, including 5-0 at home. Arizona is 5-1 in these playoffs, including 4-1 on the road.

Merrill Kelly and the Diamondbacks will try to even things up in Game 2, with Aaron Nola going for the Phillies.

TBS is televising the NLCS, with Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, and Jeff Francoeur on the call.

Tuesday NLCS schedule

5:07 p.m.: D-backs at Phillies (TBS)

Game 2: Merrill Kelly vs. Aaron Nola

Philadelphia leads, 1-0