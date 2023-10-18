Rangers vs. Astros ALCS shifts to Arlington for Game 3

Another one-game day of postseason baseball on Wednesday night, with the Rangers looking to continue their romp through the playoffs, only now home at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Texas leads the American League Championship Series over the Astros, two games to none, and the Rangers are a stunning 7-0 this postseason, outscoring their opponents 39-16. Six of those wins for the Rangers came on the road, as they haven’t yet had home-field advantage during the postseason.

Max Scherzer starts for the Rangers in Game 3, after missing a month with a strain of the teres major muscle. He last pitched in a game on September 12.

Cristian Javier starts for Houston. In his last three postseason starts — including last year’s ALCS and World Series, and this year’s ALDS — Javier has allowed two total hits and no runs in 16⅓ innings, with 23 strikeouts and 10 walks.

Joe Davis and John Smoltz are on the call during the ALCS and World Series for Fox Sports. Game 3 will be televised by FS1.

Wednesday ALCS schedule

5:03 p.m. PT: Astros at Rangers (FS1)

Game 3: Cristian Javier vs. Max Scherzer

Texas leads, 2-0