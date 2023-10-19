NLCS moves to Phoenix, ALCS Game 4 in Arlington

When the Astros beat the Rangers on Tuesday night in the American League Championship Series, that assured there would be a fifth game of that series, which means we get two days in a row with two postseason baseball games.

Up first on Thursday is the National League Championship Series, with the Phillies taking their 2-0 lead over the Diamondbacks on the road to Chase Field in Phoenix for Game 3. It’s just the second home game this postseason for the D-backs, who won their first four games on the road in these playoffs before outscored 15-3 in the first two games in Philadelphia.

The Phillies will be playing just their third road game this postseason, having split two games in Atlanta during the NLDS.

In the ALCS, the road team has won all three games. Houston’s 8-5 triumph on Wednesday night in Game 3 was the first loss of any kind for Texas in this postseason.

Old friend Andrew Heaney starts for the Rangers in Game 4 on Thursday night, facing Jose Urquidy for Houston.

Thursday Championship Series schedule

2:07 p.m. PT: Phillies at D-backs (TBS, truTV)

Game 3: Ranger Suárez vs. Brandon Pfaadt

Philadelphia leads, 2-0

5:03 p.m.: Astros at Rangers (FS1)

Game 4: Jose Urquidy vs. Andrew Heaney

Texas leads, 2-1