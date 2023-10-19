Plenty of people have ideas about what the Dodgers should do in the offseason to make sure they have a longer season next year. Andrew Friedman doesn’t seem to be one of them.

In a press conference held Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, the Dodgers’ president of baseball operations was clear that things needed to change. “Our goal was to win 11 games in October, and we didn’t win one,” he said, acknowledging that he was among those who fell short this season.

But how will he fix that? It seems that Friedman himself isn’t sure. He referenced a need to figure out what the team can do differently and the role that luck plays in October, the surprises the team endured and the lack of offense.

Bill Plaschke at the Los Angeles Times has one other key factor that Friedman seemed reluctant to address until he could ignore it no longer, and that’s the starting pitching.

“From a 13-man pitching staff, I do think that there was enough arm talent there,” he said. “There aren’t too many guys going six or seven [innings] in postseason games, anecdotally, as I look around.”

Perhaps there are, however, if one looks closely enough—Plaschke notes that six pitchers have worked at least six innings this postseason alone.

Links