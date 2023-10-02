Dodgers Week 27: Putting a bow on another 100-win season

The Dodgers got through the final road trip of the regular season with no rain delays, and even played four games in three days at Coors Field. In the end, they won more than they lost, which meant yet another 100-win season for the Dodgers.

Batter of the week

Freddie Freeman couldn’t quite get to 60 doubles on the season, but settled for the third season of 29 home runs and 59 doubles in major league history instead. He got there with a strong final week, hitting three homers and two doubles. Freeman last week led the Dodgers in hits, runs, RBI, and home runs.

It’s the seventh batter of the week for Freeman this season. The final tally of batters of the week in 2023 is Mookie Betts 8, Freeman 7, Jason Heyward 3, Max Muncy 2, J.D. Martinez 2, plus Trayce Thompson, David Peralta, Will Smith, James Outman, and Chris Taylor once each.

Pitcher of the week

Ryan Pepiot (nine strikeouts Tuesday) and Emmet Sheehan (10 strikeouts Wednesday) were under strong consideration here, but I went with the third Dodgers rookie to set a career high in strikeouts last week at Coors Field. Bobby Miller not only struck out nine in seven strong innings Tuesday night in Denver, but also added four scoreless innings Sunday in San Francisco to finish off an exceedingly strong rookie season.

Miller has been named pitcher of the week four times this year. Clayton Kershaw had the most such honors this season with six, followed by Julio Urías 5, Lance Lynn 3, Pepiot 3, Michael Grove 2, Sheehan 2, plus Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin one apiece.

Week 27 results

4-3 record

37 runs scored (5.29 per game)

28 runs allowed (4.00 per game)

.625 pythagorean win percentage

Season numbers

100-62 record

906 runs scored (5.59 per game)

699 runs allowed (4.31 per game)

.616 pythagorean win percentage (100-62)

Milestone week

During the final week of the season, the Dodgers reached a few statistical benchmarks:

Transactions

Tuesday: Wander Suero was activated off the injured list on his first day eligible and simultaneously optioned to Triple-A. Then he closed out both wins in Oklahoma City’s Pacific Coast League championship series sweep.

Saturday: Lance Lynn was placed on bereavement leave, and left-hander Victor González was recalled from Oklahoma City.

Game results

Week 27 batting Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS Freeman 26 6 8 2 3 6 1 2 32 0.308 0.438 0.731 1.168 Wong 10 1 5 0 0 1 0 1 12 0.500 0.583 0.500 1.083 K. Hernández 20 4 7 0 2 5 0 0 21 0.350 0.333 0.650 0.983 Barnes 9 1 3 1 0 0 0 2 11 0.333 0.455 0.444 0.899 Outman 24 5 8 1 1 2 1 2 26 0.333 0.385 0.500 0.885 Rosario 10 2 4 0 0 2 1 0 11 0.400 0.455 0.400 0.855 Smith 15 3 4 0 1 4 0 0 20 0.267 0.350 0.467 0.817 Martinez 25 2 6 0 2 5 0 0 25 0.240 0.240 0.480 0.720 Peralta 22 4 6 3 0 3 0 1 23 0.273 0.304 0.409 0.713 Rojas 10 2 3 0 0 1 0 0 11 0.300 0.364 0.300 0.664 Betts 20 1 5 0 0 2 1 4 24 0.250 0.375 0.250 0.625 Heyward 21 1 6 1 0 0 0 0 21 0.286 0.286 0.333 0.619 Taylor 13 1 3 0 0 2 0 2 16 0.231 0.375 0.231 0.606 Muncy 23 4 4 1 0 2 0 6 29 0.174 0.345 0.217 0.562 Offense 248 37 72 9 9 35 4 20 282 0.290 0.365 0.435 0.801

Week 27 pitching Pitcher G W IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP Pitcher G W IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP B. Miller 2 1-0 11.0 8 2 2 1 13 1.64 0.818 Lynn 1 1-0 6.0 2 2 2 4 4 3.00 1.000 Pepiot 2 0-0 9.0 7 3 3 2 12 3.00 1.000 Sheehan 1 1-0 6.0 5 2 2 0 10 3.00 0.833 Kershaw 1 0-1 5.3 5 2 2 2 5 3.38 1.313 Yarbrough 1 0-1 4.0 11 9 9 1 2 20.25 3.000 Starters 8 3-2 41.3 38 20 20 10 46 4.35 1.161 Grove 2 0-0 3.0 1 0 0 0 3 0.00 0.333 Graterol 2 0-0 2.0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00 0.000 Kelly 2 0-0 2.0 0 0 0 1 3 0.00 0.500 S. Miller 1 0-0 2.0 1 0 0 0 1 0.00 0.500 Vesia 2 0-0 2.0 1 0 0 0 1 0.00 0.500 Brasier 2 0-0 2.0 1 0 0 1 2 0.00 1.000 Phillips 2 0-0, Sv 1.7 0 0 0 0 2 0.00 0.000 González 1 1-0 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00 0.000 Rojas 1 0-0 1.0 1 1 1 1 0 9.00 2.000 Ferguson 3 0-1 2.0 8 7 7 1 3 31.50 4.500 Bullpen 18 1-1, Sv 18.7 13 8 8 4 18 3.86 0.911 Totals 26 4-3 60.0 51 28 28 14 64 4.20 1.083

The week ahead

The Dodgers are off for five days before beginning the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on Saturday. Their opponent will be the winner of the Lyle Overbay gauntlet, with the Brewers hosting the D-backs in a best-of-3 wild card series.