Dodgers Week 27: Putting a bow on another 100-win season

The Dodgers got through the final road trip of the regular season with no rain delays, and even played four games in three days at Coors Field. In the end, they won more than they lost, which meant yet another 100-win season for the Dodgers.
Batter of the week
Freddie Freeman couldn’t quite get to 60 doubles on the season, but settled for the third season of 29 home runs and 59 doubles in major league history instead. He got there with a strong final week, hitting three homers and two doubles. Freeman last week led the Dodgers in hits, runs, RBI, and home runs.
It’s the seventh batter of the week for Freeman this season. The final tally of batters of the week in 2023 is Mookie Betts 8, Freeman 7, Jason Heyward 3, Max Muncy 2, J.D. Martinez 2, plus Trayce Thompson, David Peralta, Will Smith, James Outman, and Chris Taylor once each.
Pitcher of the week
Ryan Pepiot (nine strikeouts Tuesday) and Emmet Sheehan (10 strikeouts Wednesday) were under strong consideration here, but I went with the third Dodgers rookie to set a career high in strikeouts last week at Coors Field. Bobby Miller not only struck out nine in seven strong innings Tuesday night in Denver, but also added four scoreless innings Sunday in San Francisco to finish off an exceedingly strong rookie season.
Miller has been named pitcher of the week four times this year. Clayton Kershaw had the most such honors this season with six, followed by Julio Urías 5, Lance Lynn 3, Pepiot 3, Michael Grove 2, Sheehan 2, plus Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin one apiece.
Week 27 results
4-3 record
37 runs scored (5.29 per game)
28 runs allowed (4.00 per game)
.625 pythagorean win percentage
Season numbers
100-62 record
906 runs scored (5.59 per game)
699 runs allowed (4.31 per game)
.616 pythagorean win percentage (100-62)
Milestone week
During the final week of the season, the Dodgers reached a few statistical benchmarks:
- Sunday’s win in San Francisco was the Dodgers’ 100th win of the season. They are the seventh MLB team to win 100 games three years in a row, and the only team to do so in four consecutive seasons.
- Team scored 900 runs in a season for the first time since moving to Los Angeles, and the first time in 70 years, ending with 906 runs on the season.
- Freddie Freeman drove in his 100th run of the season on Wednesday in Denver, and J.D. Martinez joined him one night later. Freeman (102 RBI) and Martinez (103 RBI) joined Mookie Betts (107 RBI) and Max Muncy (105 RBI) as the first quartet of Dodgers to drive in 100 runs in the same season.
- Martinez drove in his 103 home runs with 33 home runs despite playing only 113 games this season, the team record for fewest games played in a season with at least 100 RBI.
- On Friday in San Francisco, Martinez hit a three-run home run to put him over the 1,000-RBI mark for his career.
- Betts’ 107 RBI are the most in a season out of the leadoff spot in major league history, one ahead of Ronald Acuña Jr.’s total with the Braves this season.
- Freeman scored three times on Friday in San Francisco, surpassing Maury Wills (1962) for the most runs scored by a Los Angeles Dodger in one season. Freeman ended the season with 131 runs scored.
- Freeman stole a career-best 23 bases in 24 attempts. He had seven more steals than both James Outman and Chris Taylor, and is the first Dodgers first baseman to lead the team in stolen bases since Jackie Robinson in 1947.
Transactions
Tuesday: Wander Suero was activated off the injured list on his first day eligible and simultaneously optioned to Triple-A. Then he closed out both wins in Oklahoma City’s Pacific Coast League championship series sweep.
Saturday: Lance Lynn was placed on bereavement leave, and left-hander Victor González was recalled from Oklahoma City.
Game results
- Tuesday: Rockies 4, Dodgers 1 (Game 1)
- Tuesday: Dodgers 11, Rockies 2 (Game 2)
- Wednesday: Dodgers 8, Rockies 2
- Thursday: Rockies 14, Dodgers 5
- Friday: Dodgers 6, Giants 2
- Saturday: Giants 2, Dodgers 1
- Sunday: Dodgers 5, Giants 2
Week 27 batting
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|BB
|PA
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|BB
|PA
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|Freeman
|26
|6
|8
|2
|3
|6
|1
|2
|32
|0.308
|0.438
|0.731
|1.168
|Wong
|10
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|12
|0.500
|0.583
|0.500
|1.083
|K. Hernández
|20
|4
|7
|0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|21
|0.350
|0.333
|0.650
|0.983
|Barnes
|9
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0.333
|0.455
|0.444
|0.899
|Outman
|24
|5
|8
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|26
|0.333
|0.385
|0.500
|0.885
|Rosario
|10
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|11
|0.400
|0.455
|0.400
|0.855
|Smith
|15
|3
|4
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|20
|0.267
|0.350
|0.467
|0.817
|Martinez
|25
|2
|6
|0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|25
|0.240
|0.240
|0.480
|0.720
|Peralta
|22
|4
|6
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|23
|0.273
|0.304
|0.409
|0.713
|Rojas
|10
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|11
|0.300
|0.364
|0.300
|0.664
|Betts
|20
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|24
|0.250
|0.375
|0.250
|0.625
|Heyward
|21
|1
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|0.286
|0.286
|0.333
|0.619
|Taylor
|13
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|16
|0.231
|0.375
|0.231
|0.606
|Muncy
|23
|4
|4
|1
|0
|2
|0
|6
|29
|0.174
|0.345
|0.217
|0.562
|Offense
|248
|37
|72
|9
|9
|35
|4
|20
|282
|0.290
|0.365
|0.435
|0.801
Week 27 pitching
|Pitcher
|G
|W
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|WHIP
|Pitcher
|G
|W
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|WHIP
|B. Miller
|2
|1-0
|11.0
|8
|2
|2
|1
|13
|1.64
|0.818
|Lynn
|1
|1-0
|6.0
|2
|2
|2
|4
|4
|3.00
|1.000
|Pepiot
|2
|0-0
|9.0
|7
|3
|3
|2
|12
|3.00
|1.000
|Sheehan
|1
|1-0
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|0
|10
|3.00
|0.833
|Kershaw
|1
|0-1
|5.3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|3.38
|1.313
|Yarbrough
|1
|0-1
|4.0
|11
|9
|9
|1
|2
|20.25
|3.000
|Starters
|8
|3-2
|41.3
|38
|20
|20
|10
|46
|4.35
|1.161
|Grove
|2
|0-0
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|0.333
|Graterol
|2
|0-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|0.000
|Kelly
|2
|0-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0.00
|0.500
|S. Miller
|1
|0-0
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|0.500
|Vesia
|2
|0-0
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|0.500
|Brasier
|2
|0-0
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0.00
|1.000
|Phillips
|2
|0-0, Sv
|1.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|0.000
|González
|1
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|0.000
|Rojas
|1
|0-0
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|9.00
|2.000
|Ferguson
|3
|0-1
|2.0
|8
|7
|7
|1
|3
|31.50
|4.500
|Bullpen
|18
|1-1, Sv
|18.7
|13
|8
|8
|4
|18
|3.86
|0.911
|Totals
|26
|4-3
|60.0
|51
|28
|28
|14
|64
|4.20
|1.083
Previous reviews: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 | Week 10 | Week 11 | Week 12 | Week 13 | Week 14 | Week 15 | Week 16 | Week 17 | Week 18 | Week 19 | Week 20 | Week 21 | Week 22 | Week 23 | Week 24 | Week 25 | Week 26
The week ahead
The Dodgers are off for five days before beginning the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on Saturday. Their opponent will be the winner of the Lyle Overbay gauntlet, with the Brewers hosting the D-backs in a best-of-3 wild card series.
First week of the postseason
|Mon, Oct 2
|Tue, Oct 3
|Wed, Oct 4
|Thu, Oct 5
|Fri, Oct 6
|Sat, Oct 7
|Sun, Oct 8
|Mon, Oct 2
|Tue, Oct 3
|Wed, Oct 4
|Thu, Oct 5
|Fri, Oct 6
|Sat, Oct 7
|Sun, Oct 8
|OFF
|OFF
|OFF
|OFF
|OFF
|NLDS Game 1
|OFF
|Time TBD
|(wild card rd)
|(wild card rd)
|(wild card rd)
|Kershaw v.
|TBD
|TBS
Loading comments...