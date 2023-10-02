 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers Week 27: Putting a bow on another 100-win season

The regular season is complete

By Eric Stephen
/ new
Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants Photo by Brandon Vallance/Getty Images

The Dodgers got through the final road trip of the regular season with no rain delays, and even played four games in three days at Coors Field. In the end, they won more than they lost, which meant yet another 100-win season for the Dodgers.

Batter of the week

Freddie Freeman couldn’t quite get to 60 doubles on the season, but settled for the third season of 29 home runs and 59 doubles in major league history instead. He got there with a strong final week, hitting three homers and two doubles. Freeman last week led the Dodgers in hits, runs, RBI, and home runs.

It’s the seventh batter of the week for Freeman this season. The final tally of batters of the week in 2023 is Mookie Betts 8, Freeman 7, Jason Heyward 3, Max Muncy 2, J.D. Martinez 2, plus Trayce Thompson, David Peralta, Will Smith, James Outman, and Chris Taylor once each.

Pitcher of the week

Ryan Pepiot (nine strikeouts Tuesday) and Emmet Sheehan (10 strikeouts Wednesday) were under strong consideration here, but I went with the third Dodgers rookie to set a career high in strikeouts last week at Coors Field. Bobby Miller not only struck out nine in seven strong innings Tuesday night in Denver, but also added four scoreless innings Sunday in San Francisco to finish off an exceedingly strong rookie season.

Miller has been named pitcher of the week four times this year. Clayton Kershaw had the most such honors this season with six, followed by Julio Urías 5, Lance Lynn 3, Pepiot 3, Michael Grove 2, Sheehan 2, plus Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin one apiece.

Week 27 results

4-3 record
37 runs scored (5.29 per game)
28 runs allowed (4.00 per game)
.625 pythagorean win percentage

Season numbers

100-62 record
906 runs scored (5.59 per game)
699 runs allowed (4.31 per game)
.616 pythagorean win percentage (100-62)

Milestone week

During the final week of the season, the Dodgers reached a few statistical benchmarks:

Transactions

Tuesday: Wander Suero was activated off the injured list on his first day eligible and simultaneously optioned to Triple-A. Then he closed out both wins in Oklahoma City’s Pacific Coast League championship series sweep.

Saturday: Lance Lynn was placed on bereavement leave, and left-hander Victor González was recalled from Oklahoma City.

Game results

Week 27 batting

Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS
Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS
Freeman 26 6 8 2 3 6 1 2 32 0.308 0.438 0.731 1.168
Wong 10 1 5 0 0 1 0 1 12 0.500 0.583 0.500 1.083
K. Hernández 20 4 7 0 2 5 0 0 21 0.350 0.333 0.650 0.983
Barnes 9 1 3 1 0 0 0 2 11 0.333 0.455 0.444 0.899
Outman 24 5 8 1 1 2 1 2 26 0.333 0.385 0.500 0.885
Rosario 10 2 4 0 0 2 1 0 11 0.400 0.455 0.400 0.855
Smith 15 3 4 0 1 4 0 0 20 0.267 0.350 0.467 0.817
Martinez 25 2 6 0 2 5 0 0 25 0.240 0.240 0.480 0.720
Peralta 22 4 6 3 0 3 0 1 23 0.273 0.304 0.409 0.713
Rojas 10 2 3 0 0 1 0 0 11 0.300 0.364 0.300 0.664
Betts 20 1 5 0 0 2 1 4 24 0.250 0.375 0.250 0.625
Heyward 21 1 6 1 0 0 0 0 21 0.286 0.286 0.333 0.619
Taylor 13 1 3 0 0 2 0 2 16 0.231 0.375 0.231 0.606
Muncy 23 4 4 1 0 2 0 6 29 0.174 0.345 0.217 0.562
Offense 248 37 72 9 9 35 4 20 282 0.290 0.365 0.435 0.801

Week 27 pitching

Pitcher G W IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP
Pitcher G W IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP
B. Miller 2 1-0 11.0 8 2 2 1 13 1.64 0.818
Lynn 1 1-0 6.0 2 2 2 4 4 3.00 1.000
Pepiot 2 0-0 9.0 7 3 3 2 12 3.00 1.000
Sheehan 1 1-0 6.0 5 2 2 0 10 3.00 0.833
Kershaw 1 0-1 5.3 5 2 2 2 5 3.38 1.313
Yarbrough 1 0-1 4.0 11 9 9 1 2 20.25 3.000
Starters 8 3-2 41.3 38 20 20 10 46 4.35 1.161
Grove 2 0-0 3.0 1 0 0 0 3 0.00 0.333
Graterol 2 0-0 2.0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00 0.000
Kelly 2 0-0 2.0 0 0 0 1 3 0.00 0.500
S. Miller 1 0-0 2.0 1 0 0 0 1 0.00 0.500
Vesia 2 0-0 2.0 1 0 0 0 1 0.00 0.500
Brasier 2 0-0 2.0 1 0 0 1 2 0.00 1.000
Phillips 2 0-0, Sv 1.7 0 0 0 0 2 0.00 0.000
González 1 1-0 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00 0.000
Rojas 1 0-0 1.0 1 1 1 1 0 9.00 2.000
Ferguson 3 0-1 2.0 8 7 7 1 3 31.50 4.500
Bullpen 18 1-1, Sv 18.7 13 8 8 4 18 3.86 0.911
Totals 26 4-3 60.0 51 28 28 14 64 4.20 1.083

Previous reviews: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 | Week 10 | Week 11 | Week 12 | Week 13 | Week 14 | Week 15 | Week 16 | Week 17 | Week 18 | Week 19 | Week 20 | Week 21 | Week 22 | Week 23 | Week 24 | Week 25 | Week 26

The week ahead

The Dodgers are off for five days before beginning the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on Saturday. Their opponent will be the winner of the Lyle Overbay gauntlet, with the Brewers hosting the D-backs in a best-of-3 wild card series.

First week of the postseason

Mon, Oct 2 Tue, Oct 3 Wed, Oct 4 Thu, Oct 5 Fri, Oct 6 Sat, Oct 7 Sun, Oct 8
Mon, Oct 2 Tue, Oct 3 Wed, Oct 4 Thu, Oct 5 Fri, Oct 6 Sat, Oct 7 Sun, Oct 8
OFF OFF OFF OFF OFF NLDS Game 1 OFF
Time TBD
(wild card rd) (wild card rd) (wild card rd) Kershaw v.
TBD
TBS
Full postseason schedule

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...