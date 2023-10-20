Rangers and Astros play pivotal Game 5, while D-Backs look to tie up NLCS

The Houston Astros seem to be repeating the script of their 2019 World Series against the Washington Nationals. Across four games in their inner-state ALCS, the road team has won all of them.

Game 4 was an absolute rout, as Houston ambushed old friend Andrew Heaney for a three-spot in the top of the first, and also punished the Rangers’ bullpen.

Astros’ starter José Urquidy was pretty unspectacular in his own right, giving up that three-run lead in the third, but the Astros’ offense came right back with four in the fourth and never looked back.

Both active aces return to the mound for a pivotal Game 5, with the veteran Justin Verlander getting a rematch of Game 1 against the southpaw Jordan Montgmoery.

On the NL side of things, thanks to a walk-off single from Ketel Marte, the D-Backs got right back in this series, taking their first win i Game 3, and now look to even things up.

It figures to be another game with heavy bullpen usage, as Christopher Sánchez will take the ball for the Phillies, and Arizona will roll with Joe Mantiply as the opener in a bullpen game.

Friday Championship Series schedule

2:07 p.m. PT: Astros at Rangers (FS1)

Game 5: Justin Verlander vs. Jordan Montgomery

Series tied, 2-2

5:07 p.m.: Phillies at D-backs (TBS, truTV)

Game 4: Christopher Sánchez vs. Joe Mantiply (bullpen game)

Philadelphia leads, 2-1