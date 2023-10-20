Dodgers 1B coach Clayton McCullough interviews for Guardians manager job, per report

The Dodgers might need to prepare for Clayton leaving them this offseason. No, not the pitcher — though that decision is expected later on — but rather Clayton McCullough, the team’s first base coach for the last three seasons.

McCullough has interviewed for the vacant managerial position with the Cleveland Guardians, reports Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com, looking to replace Terry Francona, who retired at the end of the season after 11 seasons at the helm. Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic also reported McCullough interviewing with the Guardians.

Hoynes notes that McCullough has ties to the Guardians, as a catcher drafted by Cleveland in the 22nd round in 2002 who spent four seasons in the minors with the organization.

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium that the team has no plans to make any changes to the coaching staff. But that could obviously change if a new opportunity at a promotion comes from elsewhere.

McCullough, who turns 44 in December, managed in the Blue Jays minor league system for seven seasons (2007-13), starting in rookie ball before six total seasons at three different Class-A levels.

He’s been with the Dodgers for nine seasons beginning in 2015, including as the minor league field coordinator before running the team’s alternate site camp at USC during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. McCullough joined manager Dave Roberts’ staff in the majors prior to the 2021 season.

McCullough has interviewed for at least two major league managerial openings previously — for the Mets job prior to the 2022 season, and with the Royals last offseason. McCullough was also a candidate in October 2019 for the Giants’ job that eventually went to Gabe Kapler.