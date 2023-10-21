MLB postseason schedule: NLCS Game 5, Phillies at Diamondbacks

While the ALCS has so far featured only road wins, the home teams in the NLCS have won each of the first four games. The Diamondbacks scored three runs in the eighth inning off old friend Craig Kimbrel to stun the Phillies in Game 4 on Friday, tying the series 2-2.

Game 5 of the NLCS at Chase Field on Saturday (5:07 p.m. PT; TBS, truTV) will give one of these teams a huge leg up in the series, but Friday night’s result in Phoenix also means we will have at least one postseason baseball game each day through at least Monday.

Game 4 was a bullpen game, with both teams using eight pitchers. But the D-backs did it by design, while the Phillies had innings to fill after starter Christopher Sánchez left trailing 2-0 in the third inning.

It’s back to the horses in Game 5, with Zack Wheeler starting for the Phillies and Zac Gallen for the D-backs.

Zack got the better of Zac in Game 1 in Philadelphia, with Wheeler striking out eight with no walks in his six innings, allowing only a two-run home run by Geraldo Perdomo in the sixth inning. Gallen allowed three solo home runs in the first two innings, and left after five innings trailing 5-0.

Arizona clawed their way back to 5-3 in Game 1, and even got the tying run to the plate in the eighth inning, but still succumbed to defeat, as every playoff opponent has in Philadelphia this postseason.

The D-backs are also undefeated at home this season, winning all three games at Chase Field in addition to their 4-2 road record.

Saturday NLCS schedule

5:07 p.m. PT: Phillies at D-backs (TBS, truTV)

Game 5: Zack Wheeler vs. Zac Gallen

Series tied, 2-2