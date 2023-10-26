2023 Dodgers players season reviews

With the Dodgers season now complete, we look back at every single player who spent at least some time on the 40-man roster throughout the 2023 season.

A total of 58 players appeared in a game for the Dodgers this season, including 22 position players and 36 pitchers. Three of those position players also pitched at least once, at the tail end of a blowout.

But there were also a dozen players who were on the 40-man roster but did not appear in a game. That included a slew of injured players, like Gavin Lux, Walker Buehler, Alex Reyes, and others who were on the 60-day injured list all season.

We started the reviews with Clayton Kershaw on October 23, documenting his 16th major league season. We’ll look back at one player per day through the end of the calendar year, through December 31.

The links to each player review are below.

2023 Dodgers season reviews

