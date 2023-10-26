Mookie Betts wins multi-position Fielding Bible Award

Mookie Betts on Thursday won his sixth career Fielding Bible Award, awarded annually by Sports Info Solutions to the top defenders at each position. But the Dodgers star wasn’t honored for his work in right field, where he won his previous five Fielding Bible Awards. This time, he won the multi-position award for his work at both right field and second base.

Betts played more second base than right field after the All-Star break, usually starting at the position against right-handed pitchers so the Dodgers could start three left-handed hitters in the outfield. On the season, Betts started 77 games and played 701⅔ innings in right field, where he amassed six Defensive Runs Saved, and started 62 times with 485 innings at second base, where he had three DRS.

Betts also started 12 times and played 98 innings at shortstop, where he was rated as average by DRS in the first time he’s played the position in the majors.

The Fielding Bible Awards were voted on by a panel of 16 people, who picked the top 10 players at each position, including a spot for multi-position players.

Fielding Bible Awards Voting - Multi-Position



Many have asked:



Daulton Varsho was not eligible by criteria we used (a versatility score stat)



The Top 5 vote getters



1. Mookie Betts

2. Jon Berti

3. Tommy Edman

4. Mauricio Dubon

5. Willi Castro — SIS_Baseball (@sis_baseball) October 26, 2023

A little more detail



The Top 5 for Defensive Player of the Year were



1. Ke’Bryan Hayes

2. Fernando Tatis Jr.

3. Andrés Giménez

4. Daulton Varsho

5. Mookie Betts



The voting was split, as voters could vote for any player



Ke'Bryan was named on 11 of 16 ballots, most of anyone — SIS_Baseball (@sis_baseball) October 26, 2023

Betts also won Fielding Bible Awards in right field in 2016-18 with the Red Sox, and in 2020 and 2022 with the Dodgers. His six Fielding Bible Awards ties him with catcher Yadier Molina and shortstop Andrelton Simmons for most in the history of the award, which began in 2006.

Betts is also up for his seventh Gold Glove Award. He’s among the top three finishers in right field and utility, with the latter honoring multi-position players. Gold Glove winners will be announced on September 5.

Other Dodgers to win the multi-position Fielding Bible Award were Cody Bellinger (right field and first base) in 2019 and Kiké Hernández (second base, shortstop, all three outfield positions) in 2020.

In further voting details revealed by Sports Info Solutions, other Dodgers to finish within the top five at their position were Betts fourth in right field, Miguel Rojas fifth at shortstop, and Clayton Kershaw fifth at pitcher.