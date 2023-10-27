World Series begins with Rangers hosting Diamondbacks in Game 1

The World Series is upon us, and a pair of road warrior teams are the last two standing. Game 1 of the Fall Classic between the Rangers and Diamondbacks is Friday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Both teams overcame 3-2 deficits in the League Championship Series by winning the final two games on the road. The Rangers, who won all four games in Houston in the ALCS, is 8-0 on the road this postseason, but they have home field advantage in the World Series thanks to winning 90 games during the regular season, compared to 84 for the D-backs.

Arizona is 6-2 on the road in the playoffs, including winning the final two games of the NLCS in Philadelphia. The D-backs won four of the last five games of that series after falling behind 2-0.

The Rangers have five ex-Dodgers on their roster, while the D-backs have none though Dan Haren is a pitching strategist in Arizona’s baseball operations department. One of those old friends, Nathan Eovaldi, will start Game 1 for Texas.

Joe Davis will call his second World Series for Fox, in the booth alongside analyst John Smoltz in the booth. Reporters Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci will occupy the dugouts in each game.

The start time for every game of the Fall Classic is 5:03 p.m. PT, with every game on Fox. No more FS1, at least not for the game broadcasts.

Friday World Series schedule

5:03 p.m. PT: D-backs at Rangers (Fox)

Game 1: Zac Gallen vs. Nathan Eovaldi