A breakdown of Dodgers broadcaster pairings on SportsNet LA in 2023

Now that the regular season is complete, there are no more Dodgers games on SportsNet LA. Any games the team plays in the National League Division Series or Championship Series will be televised by TBS, and any World Series games will be on Fox.

So we can look back at the season on SportsNet LA, which boasted a prolific roster of three play-by-play announcers and five analysts for its 145 games.

The new person on the staff this year was Stephen Nelson, who was hired in January to “call more than 50 home and road contests for SportsNet LA.”

Nelson called 53 Dodgers games on the network this season. It wasn’t always when Joe Davis was away on MLB or NFL duties for Fox, as Nelson called 28 weekend games (Friday to Sunday) and 25 games during the week. Davis called 87 games on SportsNet LA.

The Dodgers’ 17 exclusive national broadcasts included six games on Fox (3-3), six exclusive games on ESPN (3-2 on Sundays, plus a home loss to the White Sox on Wednesday, June 14), were streamed on Apple TV+ four times (3-1), and one Sunday morning game streamed on Peacock (the wild loss to the Rays on May 28).

The Dodgers were 9-8 in their exclusive national TV/streaming games, and were 91-54 in games on SportsNet LA.

Orel Hershiser was the lead analyst, calling 84 games on SportsNet LA, 51 with Davis and 33 with Nelson.

The only games not called by Davis or Nelson was the road trip against the Rockies and Royals from June 28 to July 2. Those five SportsNet LA games featured Tim Neverett on play-by-play alongside Eric Karros.

Karros was the analyst for 26 games during the season, Jessica Mendoza was on 20 games, and Dontrelle Willis called 12 games. Nomar Garciaparra was an analyst three times, all with Davis.

In all, there were 10 different announcer combinations on local Dodgers broadcasts this season. Here’s the breakdown.