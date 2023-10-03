MLB postseason baseball begins with four wild card series

Playoff baseball has arrived. Not yet for the Dodgers, who open their schedule on Saturday at home with Game 1 of the National League Division Series. But up first is the wild card round, with four series all beginning on Tuesday.

Each wild card series is a best-of-3, with every game at the home ballpark of the higher seed.

Of particular interest to the Dodgers is the division-winning Brewers hosting the wild-card Diamondbacks in Milwaukee. The Brewers will be without Brandon Woodruff, who would have started Game 2 on Wednesday, to a shoulder injury.

Brewers-Diamondbacks is the third game of the day on Tuesday, with a 4:08 p.m. PT first pitched scheduled. That series is on ESPN2, with the ESPN family of networks televising the entirety of the wild card round. The games are spread between ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC.

Up first on Tuesday is the Rays, who earned the No. 4 seed as the top wild card team in the American League, hosting the Rangers, the AL No. 5 seed with a first pitch scheduled for 12:08 p.m. PT on ABC.

Tuesday wild card schedule

12:08 p.m. PT: Rangers at Rays (ABC)

Game 1: Jordan Montgomery vs. Tyler Glasnow

1:38 p.m.: Blue Jays at Twins (ESPN)

Game 1: Kevin Gausman vs. Pablo López

4:08 p.m.: D-backs at Brewers (ESPN2)

Game 1: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Corbin Burnes

5:08 p.m.: Marlins at Phillies (ESPN)

Game 1: Jesús Luzardo vs. Zack Wheeler