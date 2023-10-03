Happy postseason, fellow fans! There’s plenty of time before the Dodgers’ first game, so take a moment to catch up on some news and notes you may have missed.

Dodgers Links

Miguel Rojas and David Peralta helped the Dodgers recover from the disappointment of last postseason by suggesting new postgame rituals and celebrations. Now, the Dodgers choose an MVP of each series they win and celebrate with a group photo—and shot of tequila. Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic takes us behind the scenes for more.

What’s the Dodgers’ key to postseason success? Pitching will play a role, but according to ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez, it’ll all come down to whether Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman can stay hot.

Erik Beaston at Bleacher Report says what we’re all thinking: The Dodgers are a top contender for landing Shohei Ohtani in the offseason. The Mets, like the Dodgers, are ready to spend plenty of money on stars, but the Dodgers’ World Series odds could be the deciding factor.

The Dodgers have four of MLB.com’s top 50 players in the postseason, with three—Brusdar Graterol, Evan Phillips, and Will Smith—also making Will Leitch’s honorable mentions list.

When the San Francisco Giants named bench coach Kai Correa interim manager, the team unintentionally helped history happen. Correa and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts faced off on Friday, marking the first time two managers of Asian decent faced each other in any major sport. Yahoo! Sports’ Jack Baer has more on the history-making contest.