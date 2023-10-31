Dodgers send Tyler Cyr outright to Triple-A

The Dodgers continued some seasonal roster pruning as free agency looms. They sent pitcher Tyler Cyr outright to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, which removed the right-hander off the 40-man roster after he cleared waivers.

Wander Suero went through this process 12 days ago, but as someone who was outrighted more than once and with over three years of major league service time, Suero had the power to refuse a minor league assignment, and he’s now a free agent.

This is the first time the 30-year-old Cyr has been sent outright to the minors, and he has just one year, 10 days of service time, so he’ll stick around in the organization, just no longer on the 40-man roster.

Cyr signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers in February, and was a non-roster invitee during spring training. He was called up in May, and pitched in two games, striking out two in 1⅔ scoreless innings before landing on the injured list with a shoulder impingement on May 23.

He was transferred to the 60-day injured list three days later, and remained there for the rest of the season.

At the moment, the Dodgers have 39 players on the 40-man roster — Cyr didn’t count against it while on the 60-day IL — but that will change substantially in the next week or so. The day after the World Series ends, a dozen Dodgers will be free agents. Then within five days after the World Series, the Dodgers have six club options to decide, most notably third baseman Max Muncy. Also within those five days, the 11 players on the 60-day injured list will start counting against the 40-man roster again, though six of said injured players overlap with either the pending free agents or option decisions.

After it’s all sorted out by the middle of next week, the Dodgers will have 33 players on the 40-man roster, plus any of the six club options they decide to exercise.

The next date to watch after that is November 14, when teams have to set their 40-man rosters in preparation for the upcoming Rule 5 Draft. In other words, this is when prospects get added to the roster, with pitchers Landon Knack and Nick Frasso the most likely to be added.