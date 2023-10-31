World Series Game 4: Diamondbacks vs. Rangers

The Diamondbacks' offense was unable to do any damage against the duo of Max Scherzer and Jon Gray, each covering three scoreless frames, to help set up a Game 3 win for the Rangers in the World Series. Now they’ll look to tie up the series on Tuesday at home.

It’ll be interesting to follow the pitching plans for both sides in Game 4, as even while understanding the general notion that most teams won’t have fourth starters above board in reliability, these two are in a dire situation.

Gray was looked at as one of the options for Texas in Game 4, but with him throwing three frames on Monday take him out of the loop.

It’s likely that Andrew Heaney will take the mound at some point or another, albeit with an incredibly short leash, particularly after his shortcomings in Game 4 of the ALCS.

Arizona will use bullpen game, and on that note, even though they lost on Monday, the fact Brandon Pfaadt was able to pitch into the sixth inning will be of help.

Torey Lovullo will have the full slate of his bullpen available for Game 4.

Friday World Series schedule

5:03 p.m. PT: Rangers at D-Backs (Fox)

Texas leads series, 2-1