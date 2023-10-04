Dodgers 2023 season in thirds: The final 54 games

All year long we’ve been keeping track of the Dodgers at each third of the season, as a way to keep tabs on how things are going. Here’s a look at the final third of the season, in which the Dodgers played their best all season.

Dodgers 2023 season in thirds Split W-L Runs for Runs vs. Run diff. BA/OBP/SLG wRC+* ERA ERA- Split W-L Runs for Runs vs. Run diff. BA/OBP/SLG wRC+* ERA ERA- 1st 54 32-22 298 248 +50 .239/.328/.455 113 4.50 106 2nd 54 31-23 315 253 +62 .260/.347/.458 119 4.36 102 3rd 54 37-17 293 198 +95 .273/.345/.451 117 3.35 78

The most obvious improvement came on the pitching side, which allowed the second-fewest runs in the majors over their final 54 games. The result was a plus-95 run differential that nearly matched the total from the first two thirds of the year (plus-112).

On offense, the total production didn’t change much, but how they got there did. The team’s batting average steadily rose as the season went on.

Moving on to the players, we get to the catching position, which saw an exchange of roles over the final 54 games, in a way.

Final 54 games: catchers Players GS AB R H 2B HR RBI SB/CS BB SO PA BA/OBP/SLG wRC+ Players GS AB R H 2B HR RBI SB/CS BB SO PA BA/OBP/SLG wRC+ Smith - 1st 54 33 128 26 40 7 7 28 1/0 24 12 159 .313/.415/.531 157 Smith - 2nd 54 46 177 30 44 10 6 27 0/0 26 46 209 .249/.359/.418 117 Smith - 3rd 54 41 159 24 37 4 6 21 2/0 13 31 186 .233/.312/.384 88 Barnes - 1st 54 21 69 3 6 1 0 3 2/0 8 20 78 .087/.179/.101 -15 Barnes - 2nd 54 12 46 2 8 1 0 2 0/0 2 10 51 .174/.240/.196 25 Barnes - 3rd 54 19 63 10 18 3 2 6 0/0 7 13 71 .286/.352/.429 115 Wynns - 1st 54 4 11 0 2 1 0 2 0/0 1 5 12 .182/.250/.273 46 Totals - 1st 54 208 29 48 9 7 33 3/0 33 37 249 .231/.333/.375 97 Totals - 2nd 54 223 32 52 11 6 29 0/0 28 56 260 .233/.336/.372 99 Totals - 3rd 54 222 34 55 7 8 27 2/0 20 44 257 .248/.323/.396 100

Austin Barnes struggled terribly at the plate for the first two thirds of the season, but was well above average over the final third.

That came with Will Smith slumping badly at the plate. During the final month came the revelation that Smith broke a rib on a hit by pitch back on April 30, which likely led to bad habits at the plate. While Smith has been deemed healthy enough to play by the medical staff, he just hasn’t really hit for a while. October would be a great time for that to turn back around.

Final 54 games: position players Players Starts AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB/CS BB PA BA/OBP/SLG wRC+ Players Starts AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB/CS BB PA BA/OBP/SLG wRC+ Freeman - 1st 54 54-0-0 215 44 72 22 1 9 32 6/1 27 248 .335/.411/.572 163 Freeman - 2nd 54 54-0-0 217 51 74 18 1 13 44 8/0 24 248 .341/.419/.613 178 Freeman - 3rd 54 53-0-0 205 36 65 19 0 7 26 9/0 21 234 .317/.397/.512 146 Betts - 1st 54 14-36-0 197 39 48 14 1 11 31 2/1 33 232 .244/.353/.492 131 Betts - 2nd 54 28-24-0 205 49 66 14 0 18 39 6/1 33 246 .322/.419/.654 183 Betts - 3rd 54 32-17-0 182 38 65 12 0 10 37 6/1 30 215 .357/.456/.588 187 Muncy - 1st 54 45-0-2 168 34 35 3 0 17 38 1/2 32 203 .208/.340/.530 131 Muncy - 2nd 54 38-0-1 143 28 25 5 0 10 32 0/0 29 176 .175/.324/.420 106 Muncy -3rd 54 38-0-7 171 33 42 9 1 9 35 0/0 24 200 .246/.335/.468 116 Outman - 1st 54 0-44-1 170 28 40 8 3 9 28 5/1 19 194 .235/.325/.476 117 Outman - 2nd 54 0-43-0 147 27 40 5 0 4 21 8/1 22 175 .272/.383/.388 118 Outman - 3rd 54 0-47-2 166 31 40 3 0 10 21 2/1 27 198 .241/.354/.440 120 Martinez - 1st 54 0-0-38 152 23 42 13 2 10 33 0/0 8 165 .276/.315/.586 137 Martinez - 2nd 54 0-1-45 179 25 44 8 0 15 43 1/0 18 200 .246/.308/.542 123 Martinez - 3rd 54 0-0-27 101 13 31 6 0 8 27 0/0 8 111 .307/.351/.604 154 Peralta - 1st 54 0-31-3 119 11 26 5 1 2 18 1/1 7 128 .218/.258/.328 58 Peralta - 2nd 54 0-36-1 149 18 48 9 0 5 22 0/0 7 159 .322/.352/.483 125 Peralta - 3rd 54 0-31-2 126 18 28 11 0 0 15 3/0 6 135 .222/.259/.310 54 Heyward - 1st 54 0-25-4 95 17 21 7 0 5 11 1/0 16 115 .221/.330/.453 114 Heyward - 2nd 54 0-34-1 115 25 30 7 0 6 16 1/1 14 134 .261/.351/.478 124 Heyward - 3rd 54 0-34-0 124 14 39 9 0 4 13 0/1 4 128 .315/.336/.484 123 Taylor - 1st 54 23-8-0 122 20 26 6 1 9 21 4/0 9 134 .213/.276/.500 104 Taylor - 2nd 54 12-8-2 97 14 22 3 0 3 16 3/0 14 33 .227/.324/.351 88 Taylor - 3rd 54 7-21-1 119 17 32 6 0 3 19 9/3 18 139 .269/.374/.395 118 Rojas - 1st 54 29-0-0 103 10 22 4 0 0 3 1/0 6 110 .214/.255/.252 40 Rojas - 2nd 54 41-0-0 151 20 34 9 0 1 12 6/1 12 167 .225/.287/.305 65 Rojas - 3rd 54 39-0-0 131 19 35 3 1 4 16 1/2 8 146 .267/.319/.397 96 K. Hernández - 2nd 54 2-5-0 25 2 8 3 0 0 4 0/0 1 26 .320/.346/.440 115 K. Hernández - 3rd 54 23-12-0 143 17 36 9 0 5 26 1/0 11 159 .252/.302/.420 92 Rosario - 2nd 54 5-0-0 21 3 7 2 0 1 7 1/0 1 22 .333/.364/.571 153 Rosario - 3rd 54 21-0-2 104 16 25 4 2 2 11 5/2 6 111 .240/.288/.375 81 Busch - 1st 54 4-0-1 19 5 4 0 0 0 2 1/0 4 23 .211/.348/.211 72 Busch - 2nd 54 7-0-0 26 1 5 3 0 0 2 0/0 2 28 .192/.250/.308 52 Busch - 3rd 54 0-0-6 27 3 3 0 0 2 3 0/0 2 30 .111/.167/.333 28 Vargas - 1st 54 44-0-1 166 26 38 13 2 5 25 2/1 25 196 .229/.333/.422 108 Vargas - 2nd 54 25-0-0 90 10 12 2 2 2 7 1/1 13 108 .133/.252/.267 44 Wong - 3rd 54 3-0-1 30 4 9 0 0 2 8 2/1 2 34 .300/.353/.500 130 DeLuca - 2nd 54 0-10-0 42 5 11 1 0 2 6 1/0 3 45 .262/.311/.429 102 Y. Hernández - 1st 54 0-0-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0 1 .000/.000/.000 -100 Y. Hernández - 2nd 54 4-0-0 21 5 3 1 0 0 4 0/0 2 26 .143/.240/.190 25 Marisnick - 2nd 54 0-0-0 5 0 2 0 0 0 0 0/1 0 6 .400/.500/.400 165 Thompson - 1st 54 0-18-0 68 12 10 0 0 5 14 0/0 14 83 .147/.301/.368 89 Thompson - 2nd 54 0-1-0 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 1 4 .333/.500/.333 152 Williams - 1st 54 3-0-0 10 0 1 0 0 0 0 1/0 0 10 .100/.100/.100 -53 Totals - 1st 54 1,605 269 385 95 11 82 256 25/7 200 1,842 .240/.328/.466 Totals - 2nd 54 1,636 283 432 90 3 80 275 36/6 196 1,882 .264/.349/.469 Totals - 3rd 54 1,629 259 450 91 4 66 257 39/11 167 1,840 .276/.348/.459

Here we see continued excellence from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, and an astonishingly consistent year by Jason Heyward.

Miguel Rojas had a great turnaround at the plate in the final 54 games after a bad first two months. Kiké Hernández and Amed Rosario had hot starts after getting acquired at the trade deadline then tapered off, but were mostly fine in total.

It was a brutal final third of the season for David Peralta, looking a lot like his first 54 games.

Final 54 games: starting pitching Pitcher GS Record QS IP H R/ER HR BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Pitcher GS Record QS IP H R/ER HR BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Kershaw - 1st 54 11 6-4 6 62⅓ 55 26/23 8 16 75 3.32 1.139 3.41 Kershaw - 2nd 54 5 4-0 5 33 21 4/4 4 8 30 1.09 0.871 3.75 Kershaw - 3rd 54 8 3-1 0 36⅓ 24 9/9 7 16 32 2.23 1.101 5.40 B.Miller - 1st 54 1 1-0 0 5 4 1/1 0 1 5 1.80 1.000 1.89 B.Miller - 2nd 54 11 5-2 4 58⅓ 57 30/29 6 16 57 4.47 1.251 3.68 B.Miller - 3rd 54 10 5-2 5 61 44 22/22 6 15 57 3.25 0.967 3.50 Pepiot - 3rd 54 8* 2-1 3 42 27 10/10 7 5 38 2.14 0.762 4.19 Lynn - 2nd 54 1 1-0 1 7 5 3/3 3 1 7 3.86 0.857 7.27 Lynn - 3rd 54 10 6-2 5 57 54 30/28 13 21 40 4.42 1.316 6.03 Sheehan - 2nd 54 8* 3-1 2 38⅓ 31 24/24 6 18 30 5.63 1.278 5.15 Sheehan - 3rd 54 5 1-0 1 22 15 9/9 5 8 0 3.68 1.045 4.35 Urías - 1st 54 10 5-4 5 55⅓ 53 28/27 14 11 53 4.39 1.157 5.31 Urías - 2nd 54 6 3-2 3 31 29 18/18 2 9 29 5.23 1.226 3.40 Urías - 3rd 54 5 3-2 3 31 30 15/15 8 4 35 4.35 1.097 4.93 Gonsolin - 1st 54 6 2-1 1 29⅔ 16 9/6 4 11 23 1.82 0.910 4.70 Gonsolin - 2nd 54 11 4-3 2 58 50 35/34 8 24 48 5.28 1.276 4.96 Gonsolin - 3rd 54 3 2-1 1 15⅓ 20 17/17 7 5 11 9.98 1.630 8.73 Grove - 1st 54 4 0-1 0 16 21 15/15 2 7 14 8.44 1.750 4.66 Grove - 2nd 54 10* 2-2 0 46⅔ 60 32/32 10 11 49 6.17 1.521 4.79 Stone - 1st 54 3 0-0 0 10 23 17/16 1 7 5 14.40 3.000 5.69 Stone - 2nd 54 1 0-0 --- 2 5 1/1 0 1 3 4.50 3.000 1.77 Stone - 3rd 54 4* 1-1 0 19 18 14/14 7 5 14 6.63 1.211 7.68 May - 1st 54 9 4-1 4 48 29 14/14 1 16 34 2.63 0.938 3.27 Syndergaard - 1st 54 10 1-4 3 47⅓ 57 33/33 7 7 33 6.27 1.352 4.51 Syndergaard - 2nd 54 2 0-0 0 8 14 11/11 5 2 5 12.38 2.000 11.64 Totals - 1st 54 54 19-15 19 273⅔ 258 143/135 37 76 242 4.44 1.220 4.23 Totals - 2nd 54 52 22-10 17 280⅓ 267 157/155 44 89 255 4.98 1.270 4.55 Totals - 3rd 54 54 23-10 19 283⅔ 232 126/124 60 79 261 3.93 1.096 5.17

The final third of the season saw growth from rookies Bobby Miller and Emmet Sheehan, plus the emergence of fellow rookie Ryan Pepiot after missing over three months on the injured list. That’s definitely a positive going forward, and could manifest this October as well. The Dodgers absolutely need it.

Final 54 games: bullpen Pitcher G W-L Sv-BS IP H R/ER HR BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Pitcher G W-L Sv-BS IP H R/ER HR BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Phillips - 1st 54 21 1-0 7-1 20⅓ 12 4/4 2 5 25 1.77 0.836 2.99 Phillips - 2nd 54 22 0-3 7-1 22⅔ 13 7/7 2 4 22 2.91 0.785 3.13 Phillips - 3rd 54 19 1-1 10-1 19⅓ 13 8/3 2 4 19 1.40 0.879 3.41 Graterol - 1st 54 24 2-1 3-1 22⅔ 22 5/5 0 3 18 1.99 1.103 2.10 Graterol - 2nd 54 23 2-1 1-0 23⅓ 20 9/4 3 6 16 1.54 1.114 4.47 Graterol - 3rd 54 21 0-0 3-0 21⅓ 10 0/0 0 3 14 0.00 0.609 2.51 Ferguson - 1st 54 22 3-0 2-0 19 17 4/3 0 6 23 1.42 1.211 2.29 Ferguson - 2nd 54 25 2-3 0-1 23 21 11/11 2 13 29 4.30 1.478 4.09 Ferguson - 3rd 54 21 2-1 1-0 18⅓ 27 15/11 2 4 18 5.40 1.691 3.53 Almonte - 1st 54 24 3-0 --- 23 23 18/18 4 10 20 7.04 1.435 5.37 Almonte - 2nd 54 22 0-1 --- 22 16 9/6 2 11 25 2.45 1.227 3.95 Almonte - 3rd 54 3 0-1 --- 3 4 3/3 0 3 4 9.00 2.333 3.59 Vesia - 1st 54 13 0-2 --- 10⅓ 23 9/9 1 6 15 7.84 2.806 3.38 Vesia - 2nd 54 23 0-2 1-0 20⅔ 16 11/10 4 8 31 4.35 1.161 4.24 Vesia - 3rd 54 20 2-1 --- 18⅔ 13 7/5 2 3 18 2.41 0.857 3.20 Kelly - 2nd 54 2 0-0 --- 1⅔ 1 0/0 0 2 2 0.00 1.800 4.47 Kelly - 3rd 54 9 0-0 --- 8⅔ 2 3/2 0 4 17 2.08 0.692 0.72 Brasier - 2nd 54 18 2-0 1-0 19 7 3/2 0 7 14 0.95 0.737 2.90 Brasier - 3rd 54 21 0-0 0-1 19⅔ 11 3/1 1 3 24 0.46 0.712 2.09 S.Miller - 1st 54 20 1-0 1-0 24 8 7/7 2 16 24 2.63 1.000 4.50 S.Miller - 2nd 54 5 0-0 --- 6 4 1/1 1 2 7 1.50 1.000 4.60 S.Miller - 3rd 54 11 2-0 --- 12 7 0/0 0 1 11 0.00 0.667 1.67 Yarbrough - 3rd 54 11 4-2 2-0 38⅔ 44 21/21 8 5 38 4.89 1.267 4.52 González - 1st 54 14 1-2 --- 14⅔ 9 4/4 1 4 14 2.45 0.886 3.29 González - 2nd 54 11 1-1 --- 9 14 10/10 1 3 8 10.00 1.889 4.60 González - 3rd 54 9 1-0 --- 10 4 1/1 0 3 8 0.90 0.700 2.56 D. Hudson - 2nd 54 3 0-0 1-0 3 2 0/0 0 3 5 0.00 1.667 2.94 B. Hudson - 2nd 54 2 0-0 --- 3⅔ 6 4/4 0 2 3 9.82 2.182 1.27 B. Hudson - 3rd 54 4 0-0 --- 5 6 3/3 1 2 4 5.40 1.600 6.06 Varland - 3rd 54 8 1-1 --- 11⅔ 12 6/4 0 8 14 3.09 1.714 2.91 Bickford - 1st 54 21 1-2 --- 25 27 19/18 3 13 33 6.48 1.600 3.77 Bickford - 2nd 54 15 1-1 --- 17 11 8/6 2 13 15 3.18 1.412 5.33 Bruihl - 1st 54 12 1-0 --- 14⅓ 17 8/8 2 3 13 5.02 1.395 4.13 Bruihl - 2nd 54 8 0-0 --- 10 7 3/3 0 5 6 2.70 1.200 3.87 Jackson - 1st 54 6 0-0 1-0 14⅔ 19 13/13 5 3 13 7.98 1.500 6.36 Jackson - 2nd 54 1 0-0 1-0 3 3 0/0 0 0 3 0.00 1.000 3.27 Robertson - 2nd 54 9 0-1 --- 10⅓ 17 10/7 1 4 13 6.10 2.032 3.17 T. Miller - 2nd 54 1 0-0 --- 2 3 2/2 0 1 1 9.00 2.000 3.77 T. Miller - 3rd 54 1 0-0 --- 2 1 0/0 0 0 2 0.00 0.500 1.26 Scott - 2nd 54 6 0-0 --- 6 6 6/6 0 4 8 9.00 1.667 3.10 Suero - 1st 54 4 0-0 --- 6⅔ 4 6/6 2 4 7 8.10 1.200 6.89 Suero - 2nd 54 1 1-0 --- 1⅓ 2 1/1 0 1 2 6.75 2.250 2.51 Hurt - 3rd 54 1 0-0 --- 2 0 0/0 0 0 3 0.00 0.000 0.57 Cyr - 1st 54 2 0-0 --- 1⅔ 1 0/0 0 0 2 0.00 0.600 0.89 Kolarek - 2nd 54 1 0-0 --- 1⅓ 1 0/0 0 0 2 0.00 0.750 0.27 Covey - 1st 54 1 0-0 --- 4 5 2/2 2 1 3 4.50 1.500 9.04 Reed - 1st 54 1 0-0 --- ⅔ 5 6/6 1 1 1 81.00 9.000 24.29 Rojas - 2nd 54 1 0-0 --- 1 2 1/1 0 0 0 9.00 2.000 6.27 Rojas - 3rd 54 2 0-0 --- 2 1 1/1 0 1 0 4.50 1.000 4.76 Williams - 1st 54 1 0-0 --- 1 0 0/0 0 0 0 0.00 0.000 3.29 Y. Hernández - 2nd 54 1 0-0 --- 1 1 0/0 0 0 0 0.00 1.000 3.27 Totals - 1st 54 186 12-7 14-2 202 192 105/103 25 75 211 4.59 1.322 4.06 Totals - 2nd 54 202 9-13 13-2 206⅔ 176 96/81 18 89 213 3.53 1.282 3.99 Totals - 3rd 54 166 14-7 16-2 200 159 72/56 16 46 206 2.52 1.025 3.23

I don’t have a real rhyme or reason for where to include some of these pitchers, but mostly wanted to keep each pitcher’s season thirds together. A case could be made to lump Ryan Yarbrough in with the starters, but he’s with the relievers here.

So the totals might be a bit skewed for each section of the pitching staff. But consider this: over the final third of the season, the septet of relievers the Dodgers are most likely to use in leverage — Evan Phillips, Brusdar Graterol, Ryan Brasier, Caleb Ferguson, Joe Kelly, Shelby Miller, and Alex Vesia — combined for a 1.68 ERA in 118 innings, with 121 strikeouts against only 17 unintentional walks.