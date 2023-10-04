MLB postseason continues with four potential elimination games

Continuing this run for the first series of the postseason in baseball, Wednesday is the second and last guaranteed day of four different games in the wild card round. Four sides will look to secure their spot in the LDS while their adversaries look to survive another day.

The start times will be the same as on Tuesday for every game, with the Rangers and Rays opening the day, and the Marlins and Phillies wrapping it up.

The series that will deliver the opponent of the Dodgers is the matchup between the Brewers and Diamondbacks.

Milwaukee will be without Brandon Woodruff, who would likely have taken the ball in this Game 2. Craig Counsell said Tuesday night that Freddy Peralta will take the mound in Game 2.

Tuesday wild card schedule

12:08 p.m. PT: Rangers at Rays (ABC)

Game 2: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Zach Efflin

Rangers lead series, 1-0

1:38 p.m.: Blue Jays at Twins (ESPN)

Game 2: José Berrios vs. Sonny Gray

Twins lead series, 1-0

4:08 p.m.: D-backs at Brewers (ESPN2)

Game 2: Zac Gallen vs. Freddy Peralta

D-backs lead series, 1-0

5:08 p.m.: Marlins at Phillies (ESPN)

Game 2: Braxton Garrett vs. Aaron Nola

Phillies lead series, 1-0