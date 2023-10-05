Dodgers NLDS start times at night for Games 1 and 2

The Dodgers will host the first two games of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium. They will play the Diamondbacks for the first time since 2017. Those first two games will be at night, with start times announced by Major League Baseball on Thursday.

Game 1 of the NLDS on Saturday, October 7 will start at 6:20 p.m., and Game 2 on Monday, October 9 will start at 6:07 p.m.

Start times for the remainder of the series will be announced later.

Clayton Kershaw will start Game 1 of the NLDS, which would be his 12th career Game 1 start, and his first since the 2020 World Series. That leaves rookie Bobby Miller for Game 2 on Monday.

The entirety of the NLDS plus the National League Championship Series will be televised by TBS. The Dodgers-Diamondbacks Division Series will be called by Bob Costas and Ron Darling, plus reporter Lauren Shehadi on the broadcast.

The Dodgers getting the latest start time on a four-game Saturday always made the most sense as the only host team on this half of the country. The other three Division Series games on Saturday are in Atlanta and Baltimore in the eastern time zone, and Houston in the central time zone.

On the first four-game day of the postseason in the previous six years, the Dodgers also had the latest start times — in 2022 (6:37 p.m.), 2021 (6:37 p.m., in San Francisco), 2020 (Game 2 at 6:38 p.m. PT, at neutral-site Arlington), 2019 (Game 2, 6:37 p.m.), 2018 (6:37 p.m.), 2017 (7:31 p.m.).