Dodgers led the majors in RBIs with two out ... and days on the injured list

The Dodgers racked up a league-leading 359 two-out RBIs this season and came in second in both two-out homers (85) and walks (237), reports Mike DiGiovanna at the Los Angeles Times.

Hitting coaches Aaron Bates and Robert Van Scoyoc don’t necessarily encourage players to change their approach to two-out situations. Instead, it’s about consistently refusing to give away an at-bat or let a rival pitcher win.

“I think a lot of that is your mentality,” Bates told DiGiovanna. “If you look at all those situations as opportunities to score more runs, an opportunity to drive in a run, and not as pressure situations, it changes the mindset.”

Manager Dave Roberts agreed, adding that overall, this year’s Dodgers squad puts high value on just getting a hit and contributing piece by piece.

Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and J.D. Martinez have been particularly impactful with two outs. Martinez hit a league-leading 53 RBIs with two gone, 39 of which came with runners in scoring position. Betts followed with 47 RBIs with two outs, followed by Freeman, who batted in 45.

Dodgers Links

Despite the Dodgers’ pitching rotation dramas, they’re still among the favorites to win the World Series, writes Grant Brisbee at The Athletic.

Speaking of rotation issues, The Associated Press reports that the Dodgers lost the most days to injuries this season out of any MLB team, clocking in at 2,465 total. Of the 12 Dodgers who finished the season on the 60-day injured list, 10 were pitchers.

Mookie Betts interviewed Freddie Freeman for the final episode of his On Base podcast and chatted about the evolution of Freeman’s style, his family’s impact on his career, and more.