Dodgers-Diamondbacks NLDS umpires led by crew chief Todd Tichenor

LOS ANGELES — Major League Baseball on Friday announced the umpire assignments for the four Division Series across the sport, all of which start on Saturday. The crew chief for the NLDS between the Dodgers and Diamondbacks is Todd Tichenor.

Tichenor is working his 13th postseason series. His previous Dodgers assignments in October include the 2021 NLCS and 2020 World Series.

Tichenor will serve as the second base umpire for Game 1 on Saturday, and will work behind the plate in Game 3 at Chase Field in Phoenix. The rest of Tichenor’s crew is as follows, with their Game 1 field assignments:

Home plate: Vic Carapazza

First base: Gabe Morales

Second base: Tichenor

Third base: Will Little

Left field: Jim Wolf

Right field: Ryan Additon

Morales will be the home plate umpire in Game 2. If necessary, Little is behind the plate for Game 4 and Wolf will do so in Game 5.

This is the first postseason series for Additon, who has umped in the majors since 2017 and joined the full-time MLB umpire staff in 2022.

The replay officials during the Division Series, working from MLB offices in New York, are Nestor Ceja, Bruce Dreckman, Junior Valentine, and Chad Whitson.

Clayton Kershaw, who starts Game 1 for the Dodgers on Saturday, has pitched only once previously with Vic Carapazza behind the plate, and it was a decade ago. Kershaw allowed two runs on four hits in eight innings, with seven strikeouts and one walk, beating Tim Lincecum and the Giants at Dodger Stadium on June 26, 2013.