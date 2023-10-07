Division Series round starts Saturday with four games

All four wild card series ended in sweeps on Wednesday, which left us with two days without any Major League Baseball playoffs. Now on Saturday, we are foaming at the mouth and hungry as ever, and will be sated by four Division Series Games 1 on Saturday.

The Dodgers are the late game Saturday, with Clayton Kershaw starting Game 1 for the Dodgers against Merrill Kelly for the Diamondbacks, with a start time at 6:20 p.m. PT at Dodger Stadium on TBS.

Saturday gets started with the Rangers and Orioles in Game 1 in Baltimore with a 10:03 a.m. PT start on FS1. Fox and FS1 will televise the American League playoffs, with TBS televising the National League playoffs.

The Twins won their first postseason series since 2002, so now Carlos Correa will face his old team in the Astros in the ALDS, with the first two games in Houston.

The Braves-Phillies showdown from Atlanta is the third game on the docket on Saturday, with the 3:07 p.m. PT start, also on TBS.

Saturday Division Series schedule

10:03 a.m. PT: Rangers at Orioles (FS1)

Game 1: Andrew Heaney vs. Kyle Bradish

1:45 p.m.: Twins at Astros (FS1)

Game 1: Bailey Ober vs. Justin Verlander

3:07 p.m.: Phillies at Braves (TBS)

Game 1: Ranger Suárez vs. Spencer Strider

6:20 p.m.: Diamondbacks at Dodgers (TBS)

Game 1: Merrill Kelly vs. Clayton Kershaw