Dodgers NLDS roster includes 13 pitchers, 13 position players

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers on Saturday unveiled their roster for the National League Division Series against the Diamondbacks, which includes 13 pitchers and 13 position players for the best-of-5 series.

Of note are four rookie pitchers on the roster, including Game 2 starter Bobby Miller. Ryan Pepiot might pitch in Game 3 in some capacity, Emmet Sheehan parlayed a terrific September into a bulk relief role in October, and Michael Grove made his first postseason roster, in a short relief role.

“They’re way more prepared than when I first came up,” Game 1 starter Clayton Kershaw said Friday of the Dodgers rookie pitchers. “They’re ready for the moment, and I think they’re going to be great.”

A casualty is left-hander Ryan Yarbrough, who started twice and pitched nine times in bulk relief since getting acquired at the trade deadline. With fewer left-handed threats of the Diamondbacks outside of Corbin Carroll, the Dodgers opted against carrying a third left-handed reliever in Yarbrough.

Veteran infielder Kolten Wong also made the NLDS roster, giving the Dodgers another late-inning defensive option at second base or shortstop, as well as another left-handed bat. Wong hit .300/.353/.500 in limited duty (34 plate appearances) after joining the team on September 1.

Wong made it over the right-handed-batting Amed Rosario.

Dodgers 2023 NLDS roster

Starting pitchers/bulk relievers (5): Clayton Kershaw, Bobby Miller, Lance Lynn, Ryan Pepiot, Emmet Sheehan

Right-handed relievers (6): Evan Phillips, Brusdar Graterol, Ryan Brasier, Joe Kelly, Shelby Miller, Michael Grove

Left-handed relievers (2): Caleb Ferguson, Alex Vesia

Catchers (2): Will Smith, Austin Barnes

Everyday position players (5): Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, J.D. Martinez, Max Muncy, James Outman

Right-handed semi-regulars (3): Miguel Rojas, Chris Taylor, Kiké Hernández

Left-handed semi-regulars (3): Jason Heyward, David Peralta, Kolten Wong