NLDS Game 1: Diamondbacks 11, Dodgers 2

Oct 1, 2023, 11:08am PDT
October 7
Dodgers insist Kershaw is healthy & that he’ll start Game 4
Clayton Kershaw, dealing with a left shoulder injury for three months, had the worst start of his major league career in a Game 1 drubbing in the NLDS. But the Dodgers insist Kershaw is healthy, and that he’ll be ready to start Game 4.
October 7
Nightmare Game 1 for Clayton Kershaw & the Dodgers
Clayton Kershaw had the worst start of his career and one of the worst starts in MLB postseason history, recording only one out in the Dodgers’ blowout loss to the Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium.
October 7
NLDS Game 1 chat
The Dodgers take on the D-backs in Game 1 of the NLDS on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.
October 7
Dodgers NLDS Game 1 lineup
A look at the Dodgers lineup in Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Diamondbacks, including the excellent combination of Mookie Betts at second base and Jason Heyward in right field against right-handed pitching.
October 7
Breaking down Game 1 starter Merrill Kelly
With the Dodgers battling the Diamondbacks in the National League Division Series, a closer look at Arizona right-hander Merrill Kelly, who starts Game 1 at Dodger Stadium.
October 7
Clayton Kershaw takes the stage
Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw makes his 12th career Game 1 start on Saturday to start the National League Division Series against the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.
October 7
NLDS Game 1 viewing guide
Saturday’s game starts at 6:20 p.m.
October 6
Dodgers pitching plans & roster decisions ahead of NLDS
A look at the Dodgers pitching plans for the National League Division Series, plus a few remaining roster decisions before Game 1 on Saturday.
October 5
Dodgers NLDS start times at night for Games 1 and 2
Start times for the first two games of the National League Division Series have arrived. Game 1 of Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks starts at 6:20 p.m. PT, and Game 1 will start at 6:07 p.m.
October 1
Clayton Kershaw lined up to start NLDS Game 1
Clayton Kershaw is lined up to start for the Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Division Series, his 12th career Game 1 start. Rookie Bobby Miller will start Game 2.