Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-2 to win Game 1 of a National League Division Series baseball game.

NLDS Game 1: Diamondbacks 11, Dodgers 2

4 home runs give Arizona 1-0 series lead

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Devin Csigi
Clayton Kershaw had the worst start of his career and the Dodgers offense was silenced by Merrill Kelly in the Diamondbacks’ blowout win in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.

Oct 1, 2023, 11:08am PDT