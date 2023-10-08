American League Division Series on MLB calendar Sunday

With both National League Division Series getting an extra day off between Games 1 and 2, there will only be a couple of American League games on Sunday.

Despite being unable to start either of its top two starters in Game 1, the Texas Rangers won the series opener with the help of a familiar old friend. Andrew Heaney didn’t go very long, but he held the O’s advances in their first home playoff game in nearly a decade, en route to a 3-2 victory.

Now Bruce Bochy’s men get Jordan Montgomery back, after his phenomenal efforts in the first game of the Wild Card round. The young flame-throwing right-hander, Grayson Rodriguez, will oppose the veteran southpaw.

Because there are only two games, Orioles and Rangers will be a little later than in Game 1, with the start time programmed for 1:07 p.m. PT start.

Wrapping up the slate, the Twins will look to split the first two in Houston, after a tough 6-4 loss at the hands of the Astros in game one.

Framber Valdez will follow Justin Verlander as the Astros’ starter, and on the other side, the Twins will send out the best they’ve got, with Pablo López taking the hill.

Sunday Division Series schedule

1:07 p.m. PT: Rangers at Orioles (FS1)

Game 2: Jordan Montgomery vs. Grayson Rodriguez

5:03 p.m.: Twins at Astros (FS1)

Game 2: Pablo López vs. Framber Valdez